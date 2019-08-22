As Twitchy reported earlier today, New York Times’ Tom Wright-Piersanti was outed for writing anti-Semitic and racist tweets. Wright-Piersanti has since deleted the tweets in question and apologized BUT that doesn’t change the fact that the NYT employed him and those tweets were on his timeline until this morning.

The Left wrote these new rules and gosh, it doesn’t seem like they’re thrilled with them when they apply to one of their own.

Ted Cruz, who has been ripping the NYT a new one since they admitted their new narrative was to shape America’s history around racism, was front and center:

Accountability?

Psh.

Right?

And as usual, anytime Ted tweets the stupid comes out of the woodwork.

We don’t even know where to begin with this nonsense.

Yeah! Get over it!

ROFL.

They’d be setting buildings on fire if someone on the right tweeted things even half as nasty.

The irony of this tweet.

NOBODY SAID THE NEO-NAZIS WERE VERY FINE PEOPLE … ARRRRRRRRGH.

Holy crap.

Because anti-Semitism is hilarious.

Sure.

