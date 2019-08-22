As Twitchy reported earlier today, New York Times’ Tom Wright-Piersanti was outed for writing anti-Semitic and racist tweets. Wright-Piersanti has since deleted the tweets in question and apologized BUT that doesn’t change the fact that the NYT employed him and those tweets were on his timeline until this morning.

The Left wrote these new rules and gosh, it doesn’t seem like they’re thrilled with them when they apply to one of their own.

Ted Cruz, who has been ripping the NYT a new one since they admitted their new narrative was to shape America’s history around racism, was front and center:

Once again, the @nytimes condones antiSemitism. As the far Left and MSM lionizes antiSemites, vilifies israel, and stokes racial tension, will there be any accountability at the NYT? https://t.co/OUZt2GzF2T — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 22, 2019

I expect Tom and Sarah Jeong have interesting lunch conversations at the company's commissary. — Chuck Vipperman (@ChuckVipperman) August 22, 2019

And as usual, anytime Ted tweets the stupid comes out of the woodwork.

You used to have a sense of humor, Ted. Obviously it's a play on words and he specifically advocates against antisemitism. Also…9 years old? #BeBest, Raphael. — random resistor (@ttrask) August 22, 2019

Don Jr. was standing right next to his Dad when Trump said “where’s the Jew?” in regards to Jared even though he was married to his daughter at the time. They both then chuckled as bigoted fathers and sons will do. Scrump is as racist as his daddy is drug addicted. Fact. — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) August 22, 2019

This is from 2010. Get over it — American lover (@usaloverdave) August 22, 2019

They’d be setting buildings on fire if someone on the right tweeted things even half as nasty.

Have you ever had integrity Ted? — Martinjx5 (@Martinjx1) August 22, 2019

Ted has met his suck up requirement for the day. He gets a cookie for bonus tweets. — 😈 Mad Madrigal 😈 (@LisaColemanAus1) August 22, 2019

But these guys… “very fine people” pic.twitter.com/Rird5JW6ak — I'm for America (@exelephant2017) August 22, 2019

It's a joke, putz. — Dr. Tiny Jenkins (@DrTinyJenkins) August 22, 2019

