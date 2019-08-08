Over the past few days (weeks, months) it has become abundantly clear how absolutely batsh*t our good, delicate, tolerant friends on the Left have become since losing the election in 2016. Don’t get us wrong, we’ve known they’re off their rockers for years and years, but their desperation is starting to almost make them dangerous.

As was evident with Castro posting Trump’s donors on Twitter.

Jeremy Boreing, the self-proclaimed god-king of The Daily Wire, must speak jacka*s … err … Democrat because he interpreted their latest message for 2020 perfectly:

Matt’s Idea Shop had a similar take:

Trending

We like how they both signed off so sweetly.

Too accurate to be funny right now.

Awww, that’s right, they are the party that booed God.

Threats and intimidation.

It’s the Democrat way. *shrug*

Funny, ain’t it.

And not in a good way.

Related:

‘Why are you even DOING this?!’ Stephen Gutowski rubs Chris Cuomo’s nose in his own gun stupidity and it’s BRUTAL

She seems nice! Resist-type’s thread about what Liberals will do if they gain control of the WH is DERANGED (and helps Trump)

Good news EVIL white guys! According to this thread from a blue-check professor it’s white WOMEN who are the problem

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionDemocratsJeremy BoreingrepublicansThe Daily Wire