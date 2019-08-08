Over the past few days (weeks, months) it has become abundantly clear how absolutely batsh*t our good, delicate, tolerant friends on the Left have become since losing the election in 2016. Don’t get us wrong, we’ve known they’re off their rockers for years and years, but their desperation is starting to almost make them dangerous.

As was evident with Castro posting Trump’s donors on Twitter.

Jeremy Boreing, the self-proclaimed god-king of The Daily Wire, must speak jacka*s … err … Democrat because he interpreted their latest message for 2020 perfectly:

Dems: Everyone who disagrees with us is responsible for mass murder & racism; will be doxxed & shamed by our politicians & media; shouldn't be allowed to speak on platforms; must be confronted at work, home, & in public; must be disarmed & must pay for our agenda. Vote for us. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) August 8, 2019

Matt’s Idea Shop had a similar take:

Dear everyone that isn’t a democrat, you’re wrong about everything, we will doxx you if you give money to our opponents and you’re racist. Vote democrat! yours, democrats — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) August 8, 2019

We like how they both signed off so sweetly.

Well with an upside like that… — David Suggs (@TheRealDSuggs) August 8, 2019

Too accurate to be funny right now.

Okay… so long as you can guarantee that God is removed from your platform. — GrampyRick (@Grampy_Rick) August 8, 2019

Awww, that’s right, they are the party that booed God.

Vote for us…or else… — Cornbread (@JerOHMee) August 8, 2019

Threats and intimidation.

It’s the Democrat way. *shrug*

And this is all under the banner of “love trumps hate” — Tasha Yoseph (@tasha_yoseph) August 8, 2019

Funny, ain’t it.

And not in a good way.

Related:

‘Why are you even DOING this?!’ Stephen Gutowski rubs Chris Cuomo’s nose in his own gun stupidity and it’s BRUTAL

She seems nice! Resist-type’s thread about what Liberals will do if they gain control of the WH is DERANGED (and helps Trump)

Good news EVIL white guys! According to this thread from a blue-check professor it’s white WOMEN who are the problem