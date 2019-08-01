If you needed another reason to know why you should never ever take the Left seriously, look no further than this ‘very fun game’ the New York Times came up with that’s sort of like Tinder but for the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t come up with this creepy-a*s game.

This editor can’t stop making a face like she smelled something really, really gross.

Who would think this is a good idea?

You know what, don’t answer that.

It’s so bad. Seriously.

So creepy.

Bill deBlasio, for real? Yuck. Stop.

But Bernie is so HAWT.

*does all over gross-out body shiver*

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

In other words, MAKE IT STOP.

