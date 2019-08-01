If you needed another reason to know why you should never ever take the Left seriously, look no further than this ‘very fun game’ the New York Times came up with that’s sort of like Tinder but for the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t come up with this creepy-a*s game.

I worked with @nytopinion to make this very fun game. It's like Tinder but for the Democratic presidential candidates. Check it out!! https://t.co/cZwiliYdhU — eve peyser (@evepeyser) August 1, 2019

This editor can’t stop making a face like she smelled something really, really gross.

Who would think this is a good idea?

You know what, don’t answer that.

It’s so bad. Seriously.

Some of my personal favorites: pic.twitter.com/GdcqslkLDq — eve peyser (@evepeyser) August 1, 2019

So creepy.

Bill deBlasio, for real? Yuck. Stop.

Nothing against you personally but this is embarrassing for the NYT. But good for you on the work. — Evil Spock (@DEfortheBG) August 1, 2019

hey would love to try this! just gotta finish cleaning my eyes with this sandpaper and 96% ethanol! — smith (@tautandlogical) August 1, 2019

But Bernie is so HAWT.

*does all over gross-out body shiver*

Oh no Eve what are you doing — Hilary Agro 🍄 (@hilaryagro) August 1, 2019

are you in any way related to chris cillizza? i'm curious — Thícc Quảng Đức (@yezvarn_qvilaxl) August 1, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

About ready to swipe left on my subscription. — Mike Murphy (@thurnandtaxis) August 1, 2019

i crave oblivion — banned🚩⭐️🚩memes (@nickbiddle) August 1, 2019

In other words, MAKE IT STOP.

