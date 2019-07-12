Michelle Ray is a popular libertarian on Twitter and has been a staple for over a decade. Her verified account, @GaltsGirl has thousands of followers and was even one we included in many articles here at Twitchy.

Then, ten weeks ago the account was hacked, and Michelle was locked out which wouldn’t be the end of the world if Twitter would help her recover the account or even respond to her requests about it.

That’s right, Twitter has done nothing to help her and won’t even bother to respond no matter who she has contacted.

You can bet your sweet bippy if this happened to a verified Lefty account it would have been fixed the day it happened.

It's been 10 weeks since my @GaltsGirl account was hacked.

In those 10 weeks, I have repeatedly contacted @Twitter @TwitterSupport @verified @vijaya

and a few others at Twitter.

I have gotten ZERO assistance in recovering my verified, decade-old account. WHY, @jack ?? — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@RagnarsMate) July 10, 2019

Yeah, why Jack?!

WTF?

This shouldn't be difficult!

The account was nearly 10 years old.

Verified… by PHOTO id and employer information.

I can't even get a response from Twitter that isn't automated. — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@RagnarsMate) July 12, 2019

It shouldn’t be difficult.

Michelle should be able to verify she’s the original owner of the account with her ID, and then finito. Account restored.

That this has gone on for weeks and weeks is unacceptable, NOT to mention how ridiculous it is that she can’t even reach someone at Twitter to help her.

I got hacked. Not suspended.

I just cannot get any help from Twitter — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@RagnarsMate) July 2, 2019

How can one of the world’s social media giants be SO horrible at this?

Twitter, be better.

Related:

‘She’s UNSTABLE’! Rashida Tlaib’s emotional, bizarre testimony on southern border crisis ALMOST makes AOC look credible (watch)

She seems NICE! Parker Molloy is just a teensy bit UNHINGED at the thought of Conservatives NOT being silenced in social media

Hot DAMN, ya’ll! –> Rep. Doug Collins calls Judiciary Committee OUT for avoiding their legislative duties to harass Trump (watch)