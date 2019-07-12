When Lefties like Alyssa Milano quote the Bible or the Constitution it’s always … strange. We get it, she really really really wants him to be impeached and this was an opportunity to pretend like she actually understands how this works (and the Trump clip was edited to make for an easier dunk), but it’s awkward.

Just sayin’.

Section 4 of Article 2 covers impeachment. Just saying. https://t.co/gvxmDQTaKH — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 12, 2019

She should have added a snap or some clapping emojis, right? For the full effect.

Heh.

And wow.

You know that face you make when you’re trying to feed the freaking birds and squirrels try taking over your backyard no matter what you do? Yup, just made that face.

If and when Trump wins next year people like Alyssa are going to lose it.

This editor is seriously considering buying a bunch of stock in popcorn and tissue.

This political commentary brought to you by the star of the made for TV Amy Fischer movie. — The Phantom Hammer (@marti4667) July 12, 2019

We forgot she did that! EL OH EL.

You spend a lot of time on Twitter, no work for you? — ⭐𝐉𝐮𝐝𝐚𝐬⭐𝐆𝐨𝐚𝐭⭐🇺🇸 (@RealJudasGoat) July 12, 2019

So much ouch.

Trump:

Triggering lefties at a level never seen before 😂 — Will Peace #MAGA #KAG #WWG1WGA (@Willbpeace) July 12, 2019

Impeachment. Will. Never. Happen. Just saying. — OKC Patriot 🇺🇸 aka Kenneth G-B (@OKCPatriot) July 12, 2019

But a girl can dream, right Alyssa?

