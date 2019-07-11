Man, Twitter sure likes to give bullies pretty blue checkmarks.

We had never heard of Evan Shapiro until yesterday when we saw him target harassing gay conservatives which Twitter, of course, has done nothing about. Looking at his bio it seems he has some connection with National Lampoon.

And spends a lot of time trashing people because you know, that’s COMEDY or something.

He was quote-tweeting various people trying to sick his ‘few’ followers on them … or what you call a ‘pile on’.

Tryx is talking about Professor Christine Blasey Ford. Feel free to chime in. https://t.co/r7UOBLyY2z — (((evan shapīro))) (@eshap) July 10, 2019

Hmmm targeted harassment??? — The Irreverent (T) (@gunboss68) July 11, 2019

Yes. @Tryxt3rocks tried to target Prof Ford. Then she deleted the targeted harassment. — (((evan shapīro))) (@eshap) July 11, 2019

She.

So he thought he was bullying a woman.

That’s adorable.

Looks like you were calling for a pile on… — The Irreverent (T) (@gunboss68) July 11, 2019

He was.

Oh I was. I kinda don’t like people who victim blame rape victims. I think they should be piled onto. Seems they knew they were wrong, given they’ve deleted all their pro rape tweets. — (((evan shapīro))) (@eshap) July 11, 2019

Evan apparently didn’t like another account, who happens to be a gay conservative, being too honest about Christine Blasey Ford.

Yeah, we know, you’ve seen this crap before but might as well give him the attention he so desperately desires.

He continued his targeting today:

When you've bet the house on Rape Culture, why not go ahead and double down? At least Tryx deleted their entire disgusting history. Keeping these streets clean, one troll at a time. https://t.co/QI0IJivHuV — (((evan shapīro))) (@eshap) July 11, 2019

oh, you undeleted your account? aww, not so scared anymore. you see that film that you point to, made by two women? a documentary about sex in film? sorry, your point again? — (((evan shapīro))) (@eshap) July 11, 2019

Note, this editor’s account was locked a month ago for sharing a DM from a troll who called her a ‘see you next Tuesday’ and said he wanted her to die. Meanwhile, Evan here is allowed to target harass anyone he so chooses … with that pretty blue check.

Typical.

Honestly, this guy tweets more than a high school girl who just figured out how to use Twitter, good luck making sense out of his timeline.

Someone forgets that we register all cars, homes, boats, and dogs… when you buy them. https://t.co/ea6f51HiTD — (((evan shapīro))) (@eshap) July 11, 2019

And it’s all pretty ignorant.

Related:

Gosh, YA’ THINK?! Rick Wilson lecturing Dems about letting Trump win in 2020 TRIGGERS a whole lotta karma and LOL

‘It’s DANGEROUS’: Guy Benson DROPS Ilhan Omar with her own anti-Semitic rhetoric for trying to silence Tucker Carlson and DAMN

Wow, THAT’S embarrassing: Dianne Feinstein’s concerns about 9th Circuit Court nomination debunked by … Dianne Feinstein