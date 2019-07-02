Bernie Sanders yelled about ‘Medicare For All’ a LOT during his appearance at last week’s Democratic debates. Any question moderators asked him was met with some loud yelling, rambling and the insistence that all Americans wanted Medicare.

Moderator: ‘Bernie, what is 2+2’?

Bernie: ‘EVERYONE WANTS MEDICARE FOR ALL! AND I WANT A HARD CANDY!’

And even though Bernie and a few others were determined to push home this Medicare disaster, plenty of Democrats seemed almost uneasy about doing away with private health insurance … here’s why:

Here's why the Dem operative class, particularly those working on congressional races, are so uneasy about eliminating priv insurance: their Trump-era coalition (and House maj) depends on upscale whites. The very voters who polls show don't want to end private hc. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) July 1, 2019

Wait, so there are evil rich white people on the Left too? But we thought that was just a Republican thing.

Heh.

The Dem House gains in '18 were in no small part thanks to these voters. And in the Senate, incumbents like Brown + Stabenow won bc, even as their rural numbers continue to slip, they compensate for it by winning high-income voters around Columbus, Cincy and Det — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) July 1, 2019

Let’s hear it for the rich white Liberals!

HA HA HA HA HA

When I did a story on MFA earlier this year w @abbygoodnough we asked Kaiser to break down their polling by income 64% of those making over $90K opposed MFA when they found out it would eliminate priv healthcare. Given Trump-era class realignment, those are lots of D voters — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) July 1, 2019

But hey, push that Medicare For All, Democrats. You can do it!

…and this is why the hacks expect/hope a non-Bernie nominee would row back from ending priv insurance: even self-id’d liberals won’t penalize em for it https://t.co/fI5wNzD7fd — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) July 1, 2019

They’re going to end up with another Bernie Bro’s split … which would be delicious.

