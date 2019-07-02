Bernie Sanders yelled about ‘Medicare For All’ a LOT during his appearance at last week’s Democratic debates. Any question moderators asked him was met with some loud yelling, rambling and the insistence that all Americans wanted Medicare.

Moderator: ‘Bernie, what is 2+2’?
Bernie: ‘EVERYONE WANTS MEDICARE FOR ALL! AND I WANT A HARD CANDY!’

And even though Bernie and a few others were determined to push home this Medicare disaster, plenty of Democrats seemed almost uneasy about doing away with private health insurance … here’s why:

Wait, so there are evil rich white people on the Left too? But we thought that was just a Republican thing.

Heh.

Let’s hear it for the rich white Liberals!

HA HA HA HA HA

But hey, push that Medicare For All, Democrats. You can do it!

They’re going to end up with another Bernie Bro’s split … which would be delicious.

