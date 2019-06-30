Remember Carlos Maza?

You member, he’s the Vox a-hole who went after Steven Crowder because he got his britches all bunched up and destroyed the careers of dozens of innocent people on YouTube over it. Yeah, he’s a real winner when it comes to free speech.

Ahem.

Anywho, unless you live under a rock (and with the way things are these days who could blame you if you did), you know journalist (NOT messenger, Brian Stelter), was physically assaulted by Antifa thugs yesterday. He was beaten, had cement milkshakes thrown at him, had his camera stolen, and after he went to the ER where he was then admitted to the hospital for a possible brain bleed.

After Carlos called for this very sort of violence on Twitter … fancy that.

The Daily Caller’s Geoffrey Ingersoll lit Carlos and Jack UP and holy crap:

Carlos’ timeline is uncharacteristically quiet this morning.

Shocking.

Carlos surely will join the ranks of the other douchebags out there saying Andy had this coming because HITLER or some other happy horsecrap that is just that … horsecrap.

*crickets*

Guess he’s trying to figure out a way to make this a good thing, like when he totally destroyed YouTube because Steven Crowder hurt his little feelers.

Oh, and yes, he blocks like it’s his job … this editor knows from experience.

That seems more and more like a true statement every day.

Oooh, that’s right, we forgot about Burger King.

Man, these people are really just awful.

And in other news, water is wet.

