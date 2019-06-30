Remember Carlos Maza?

You member, he’s the Vox a-hole who went after Steven Crowder because he got his britches all bunched up and destroyed the careers of dozens of innocent people on YouTube over it. Yeah, he’s a real winner when it comes to free speech.

Ahem.

Anywho, unless you live under a rock (and with the way things are these days who could blame you if you did), you know journalist (NOT messenger, Brian Stelter), was physically assaulted by Antifa thugs yesterday. He was beaten, had cement milkshakes thrown at him, had his camera stolen, and after he went to the ER where he was then admitted to the hospital for a possible brain bleed.

After Carlos called for this very sort of violence on Twitter … fancy that.

The Daily Caller’s Geoffrey Ingersoll lit Carlos and Jack UP and holy crap:

Hey, @Twitter, hey @jack, you going to suspend this asshole yet? Plan to hold his profile hostage until he deletes this tweet? Or are your spines made out of jelly? Cc @gaywonk pic.twitter.com/HEuzxqVh7Y — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) June 30, 2019

Carlos’ timeline is uncharacteristically quiet this morning.

Shocking.

.@gaywonk’s direct call for violence is still live.@Twitter and @jack do the rounds to say they take this issue seriously, that they’re even handed, but I don’t believe either. https://t.co/ndSKUH3JZf — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) June 30, 2019

Carlos surely will join the ranks of the other douchebags out there saying Andy had this coming because HITLER or some other happy horsecrap that is just that … horsecrap.

Odd thing is I know @gaywonk can see all this, he just doesn’t have the gumption to respond. Gutless twat hammers the block button like it’s the spacebar. You happy your movement resulted in a gay man getting hospitalized? https://t.co/ndSKUH3JZf — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) June 30, 2019

*crickets*

Guess he’s trying to figure out a way to make this a good thing, like when he totally destroyed YouTube because Steven Crowder hurt his little feelers.

Oh, and yes, he blocks like it’s his job … this editor knows from experience.

No, the TOS only apply to conservatives — El KaBong! (@SideshowJon36) June 30, 2019

That seems more and more like a true statement every day.

@gaywonk and @BurgerKingUK have openly endorsed and encouraged the kind of behavior that led to a journalist getting hospitalized for a brain bleed. And yet they remain silent. — right_thinking_chick (@CayceL) June 30, 2019

Oooh, that’s right, we forgot about Burger King.

Man, these people are really just awful.

They all are gutless — Lane industries (@Lane83103739) June 30, 2019

And in other news, water is wet.

