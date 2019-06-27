Welp, this is disconcerting.
Barack Obama's ICE chief: Cages were Obama’s ideahttps://t.co/3IwA6dMHkv
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 27, 2019
From the Washington Examiner:
Former President Barack Obama’s top immigration chief in charge of removing illegal immigrants said that the “cages” Democrats have accused President Trump of housing children in were the brainchild of the Obama administration.
“I’ve been to that facility, where they talk about cages. That facility was built under President Obama under (Homeland Security) Secretary Jeh Johnson. I was there because I was there when it was built,” said Thomas Homan, who was Obama’s executive associate director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement for nearly four years.
At an immigration conference today, Homan, under consideration for a new position of “border czar” in the Trump administration, grew visibly angry answering a question about “cages” often cited by Democratic critics of the president.
So the cages were Obama’s idea.
Color us not shocked.
Wouldn't be so bad if there were beds. Oh, wait.
— James Bingham (@jbinghamiii) June 27, 2019
Way to go, Wayfair.
A-holes.
— Midlife Millenial (@Dane_ish_) June 27, 2019
Why isn’t this guy wearing a shirt?
You know what, we don’t wanna know.
Where's the outrage ?
— asore (@iamasoremaseka) June 27, 2019
Well if Obama did it surely it was for their own good.
I’ll take, “Things the media will not report on” for $1000 Alex
— Dan Turner (@danturnerjr) June 27, 2019
Would you call this cruel @JulianCastro?
— RedLatinos (@RedLatinosUSA) June 27, 2019
Right?
Adios Obama!
