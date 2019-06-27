Would appear Tom Nichols wasn’t exactly impressed with Elizabeth Warren’s Democratic Debate performance on Wednesday night. Holy crap, stop the presses, we agree with Tom on something again … it’s been a while.

Again, Warren's passion is a selling point for Dems. I find it unsettling. I am worn out by anger and drama and want someone who goes the no-drama route, but I get it, that's not a plus for Dems.#DemDebate — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 27, 2019

Warren seemed like she could’ve blown at any minute and to Tom’s point it was off-putting but then again all of the Democrats were pretty cringy last night so …

Media Matters’ Parker Molloy seemed angry over Tom’s tweet:

I just went back through and watched the entire debate again… and I really don't get how someone can conclude that Warren brought any "anger" or "drama" in her answers… https://t.co/6etdMDgB4m — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 27, 2019

She was a little ranty BUT hey, whatever helps Parker sleep better at night.

Proposal: no more takes from “Never Trump” conservatives unless they say specifically which Democratic candidate they would vote for and under what conditions. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 27, 2019

Oh dear. Seems the little ‘bromance’ between the Left and Never Trump conservatives may be on the outs.

Because so many of these guys are like “Look, I’m anti-Trump, but I can’t vote for a Democrat,” and then go on to write in Thomas Jefferson or something nonsense on their ballots. If they’re going to keep dangling their vote, they should go on record saying who they’d support. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 27, 2019

Way to go, Never Trump. The Left believes they are now entitled to your votes but hey, orange man bad, right?

FFS.

“I am worn out by anger and drama” Let’s look back at one of the 2016 GOP primary debates pic.twitter.com/rXCwHARDaX — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 27, 2019

We’re going to go out on a limb and guess Tom wasn’t a huge Santorum fan so we’re not sure this is the gotcha Parker thinks it is.

This is easy, it's Biden. — Wade Black 🌹 (@wadeblack) June 27, 2019

If Biden gets the nomination, these “Never Trump” guys will 100% start acting like he’s super far left. Just wait. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 27, 2019

Yeah, you can’t trust those Never Trump guys!

*shakes fist*

Related:

‘People are DYING’: Dan Crenshaw’s border thread DECIMATES Democrats’ hypocrisy about curbing illegal immigration

They should be ASHAMED! House Judiciary Dems agreeing to Mueller’s testimony rules PROVE this is just another charade

‘Damn son, you been SCHOOLED’! Cam Edwards breaks down gun laws for Cory Booker in his own STATE and it’s glorious