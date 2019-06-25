If at first you say something really stupid, keep saying something even stupider.

That’s apparently the mantra for our new favorite blue-check troll who earlier today was telling Twitter he was coming for their AR-15s. And now he’s doubling down and trying to explain how the AR-15 is an assault rifle.

There’s nothing funnier (or more annoying) than a gun grabber pretending they actually know anything about guns.

Someone broke out a Google search.

That still didn’t help his argument much …

He’s quickly becoming a top contender in the ratio world which isn’t a great thing.

But wait, there’s more!

As you can see, Nate is sadly just an average blue-check troll with predictable and boring ideas. We’re still not convinced there isn’t some ‘Talking Points for Democrats’ pamphlet they pass around at coffee shops or Whole Foods.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Dude is a little late to the party.

