If at first you say something really stupid, keep saying something even stupider.

That’s apparently the mantra for our new favorite blue-check troll who earlier today was telling Twitter he was coming for their AR-15s. And now he’s doubling down and trying to explain how the AR-15 is an assault rifle.

There’s nothing funnier (or more annoying) than a gun grabber pretending they actually know anything about guns.

“AR15 is not an assault rifle.” Uh… How else would you describe a gun designed in tandem with the M-16, that can carry 100 rounds, that can shoot 60 rounds a minute (un-modified), which you can change in 5 seconds, that fires with the velocity 3X the speed of sound? A toy? — Nate McMurray (@Nate_McMurray) June 25, 2019

Someone broke out a Google search.

That still didn’t help his argument much …

You're a fruitcake, 3 times speed of sound😂😂😂😂 sooonic boooom pic.twitter.com/UOSMn7gUJw — 4n0nym0u5 l1b3r7y (@4n0nl1b3r7y) June 25, 2019

You're a complete tool. — Beth Wellington (@beth_wellington) June 25, 2019

A tool. Like you, only better. — Patrick (@batman1793) June 25, 2019

When you want to get ratioed on Twitter, make an ignorant tweet about one of the most popular firearms in America right now. But hey, if you wanna display your willfull ignorance in public, you have fun with that. — Mr. Will (@RoscoenOtis) June 25, 2019

He’s quickly becoming a top contender in the ratio world which isn’t a great thing.

But wait, there’s more!

Today people people hide all sorts of hateful ideas behind a false dedication to “free speech.” Nothing is sacred. Almost. Ugly comments about women or minorities? No prob. But If you even whisper about gun violence? Shark frenzy!🦈 Still…not afraid…ever!😉 — Nate McMurray (@Nate_McMurray) June 25, 2019

As you can see, Nate is sadly just an average blue-check troll with predictable and boring ideas. We’re still not convinced there isn’t some ‘Talking Points for Democrats’ pamphlet they pass around at coffee shops or Whole Foods.

“YOU ARE FOOLISH. WE NEED ALL OUT WEAPONRY TO DEFEND AGAINST TYRANNY!” Uh, good luck with that war. I prefer elections… See you in 2020 @realDonaldTrump 😉 — Nate McMurray (@Nate_McMurray) June 25, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Dude is a little late to the party.

