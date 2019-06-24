Shaun King is easily one of the top five virtue-signalers on Twitter.

And that’s counting people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Scott Dworkin.

Shaun has been spreading nonsense takes and working to push division for a long, long time so this latest stunt of ‘gently nudging’ others to break the law doesn’t really surprise us.

And he should tell them daily that it would be illegal.

Just sayin’.

Trending

Shaun King and Rosanna Arquette teaming up is just so 2019.

It’s for the PEOPLE though, man.

Ya’ think?

Gosh, he doesn’t talk about the actual number of kids he’d try and help or what he’d actually do to help them.

Huh.

Guess Shaun ain’t the King of All Virtue-Signaling for nothin’.

Related:

He said this with a STRAIGHT FACE?! Adam Schiff has some nerve babbling about ‘American values’ to Jake Tapper (watch)

Total LIE! Caleb Hull DRAGS Soap Opera actress in EPIC thread for cropping pics to blame Trump for Obama’s border crisis

‘What a disgrace!’ Dan Crenshaw DROPS Maxine Waters after she gets all big and bad with Trump over Iran and DAMN

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: borderillegal immigrantsObamaRosanna ArquetteShaun KingTrump