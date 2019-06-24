Shaun King is easily one of the top five virtue-signalers on Twitter.

And that’s counting people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Scott Dworkin.

Shaun has been spreading nonsense takes and working to push division for a long, long time so this latest stunt of ‘gently nudging’ others to break the law doesn’t really surprise us.

I know this may sound crazy, but I believe we are nearing the point where people are going to start trying to set free and rescue kids that are being kept in Trump’s concentration camps. I feel guilty for not doing it already. People ask me daily if it’s a possibility. — Shaun King (@shaunking) June 24, 2019

And he should tell them daily that it would be illegal.

Just sayin’.

Me too — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) June 24, 2019

Shaun King and Rosanna Arquette teaming up is just so 2019.

Check out Shaun here with the gentle nudge for people to straight up break the law. https://t.co/kEIjUaYv54 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 24, 2019

It’s for the PEOPLE though, man.

All they have to do to get out of the “concentration” camps is to walk south — metlman (@metlman) June 24, 2019

As long as we can also get their records so we’re able to find and reunite them with their families. If not careful we can quickly put them in another bad situation. — Mela Halas (@rektpito) June 24, 2019

Ya’ think?

What will you do with the kids after you free them, Shaun? Beauty of virtue-signalling is it doesn't require any heavy thinking, just striking a virtuous pose? Kids don't need freeing. They need adopting. You can take as many kids home as you're willing to support. Say how many? — Bansi Sharma (@bansisharma) June 24, 2019

Gosh, he doesn’t talk about the actual number of kids he’d try and help or what he’d actually do to help them.

Huh.

Guess Shaun ain’t the King of All Virtue-Signaling for nothin’.

Related:

He said this with a STRAIGHT FACE?! Adam Schiff has some nerve babbling about ‘American values’ to Jake Tapper (watch)

Total LIE! Caleb Hull DRAGS Soap Opera actress in EPIC thread for cropping pics to blame Trump for Obama’s border crisis

‘What a disgrace!’ Dan Crenshaw DROPS Maxine Waters after she gets all big and bad with Trump over Iran and DAMN