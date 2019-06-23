Hey, look everyone! Kirsten Gillibrand tweeted a video of herself singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Elizabeth Warren.

Girl power! Girls get it DONE!

Democrats unite!

*eek, this is embarrassing*

Itâ€™s a busy weekend in South Carolina, but thereâ€™s always time for a birthday song. Happy birthday, @ewarren! pic.twitter.com/p9noaO5Zxe — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 22, 2019

Warren looks like she wants to run away, doncha think?

This editor is thinking Kirsten has figured out there is no way in Hell she’s getting the nomination and maybe if she smooches Chief Lies-A-Lot’s backside she might get the VP slot. Or maybe a role in Warren’s cabinet which will never exist.

Seriously.

Elizabeth Warren, she just like you & me. She drinks beer and has birthdays. She also commits fraud to get into college, eliminating a place for a rightful minority recipient. — Rudy (@USAfree123) June 23, 2019

It's called "chieftainess," not queen… — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) June 23, 2019

Whoa boy.

Now make A Wish. pic.twitter.com/D7VivkNTCD — Bryan Dover (@racecrb) June 22, 2019

Heh.

