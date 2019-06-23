Hey, look everyone! Kirsten Gillibrand tweeted a video of herself singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Elizabeth Warren.

Girl power! Girls get it DONE!

Democrats unite!

*eek, this is embarrassing*

Warren looks like she wants to run away, doncha think?

This editor is thinking Kirsten has figured out there is no way in Hell she’s getting the nomination and maybe if she smooches Chief Lies-A-Lot’s backside she might get the VP slot. Or maybe a role in Warren’s cabinet which will never exist.

Trending

Seriously.

Whoa boy.

Heh.

Related:

DIRECT HIT! Piers Morganâ€™s reminder to â€˜shrieking Trump-hatersâ€™ about Obama and illegal aliens sets Lefties OFF (youâ€™ll cheer)

Stupid people can be exhausting â€“> Blue-check docâ€™s tweet about white people being exhausting goes VERY, VERY wrong

â€˜LOL! OMG the look on his FACE!â€™ TMZ hostâ€™s face while Eric Swalwell babbles about reparations is PRICELESS (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elizabeth Warrenhappy birthdayKirsten Gillibrand