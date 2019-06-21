Seth MacFarlane has seen the writing on the wall, and it ain’t good for Democrats.

Have fun with all of this, Seth.

At the moment, everywhere you look, Democrats are eating each other — usually over public remarks, offhand comments, and verbiage. Folks, you keep this up, you can pretty much count on four more years of Trump. Don’t do that to us, please. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 20, 2019

Wait, he’s worried that Democrats are going to shred each other so badly that they end up beating themselves resulting in another four years of Trump? Gosh, who knew?

Oh, that’s right, most everyone.

Too late. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) June 20, 2019

When you have dozens of candidates who want to run for president and they all start attacking each other (looking at you, Bernie), it’s bound to work against your party. Ain’t that great?

Yep, it’s coming. But not to worry. We survived 8 years of Obama without gigantic daily public meltdowns. — Jan C (@RebelInfidel) June 21, 2019

I'm still not convinced all of them would be better. — You Should Have Voted Gary (@colorblindk1d) June 20, 2019

Huh, not seeing a whole lot of sympathy here, Seth.

this is how intersectionality and grievance culture works, Seth. You encourage this by supporting those people — Delawhere Man (@jamiemoulthrop) June 20, 2019

They've fighting over pronouns & who can be a bigger commie. American values. — Tony J (@stonyjbc) June 21, 2019

Yup, the ‘No no, I’ll give you the most free stuff’ battles have begun.

*popcorn*

So you support segregation? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) June 21, 2019

HA HA HA HA … gotta love it when they create their own monsters.

You’ll love it. — PaulSuperapple (@paulsuperapple) June 21, 2019

This is such a dumb take man. So explain how Trump won when EVERY Republican attacked his character and said they wouldn’t vote for him during the election? Everyone should voice their opinions now. Dems will vote for Dems in record numbers. So stop. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 20, 2019

Tony seems upset.

This is almost as much fun as watching Seth begging Democrats not to fight with one another.

*more popcorn*

Awww poor little baby pic.twitter.com/JKYRAAeSYs — SHANIE BOY™ (@Shane_Rodenbeck) June 21, 2019

Would someone get our buddy Seth a tissue? Thanks!

