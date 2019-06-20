First, it was Bill Cosby tweeting about Father’s Day and now it’s O.J. Simpson tweeting about words of wisdom from his mother.

What a week.

Seriously, O.J. Simpson creating a Twitter account at all is seriously SOOOOO 2019, and not in a good way.

Someone yesterday asked me what the best advice I ever got was. My mother said to me before she passed “Orenthal, you can’t let people & mean speech set you further away from G-D.” That was the best advice I ever got and BTW, she was the only who called me Orenthal. — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 19, 2019

Someone close to O.J. really should try and convince him to tweet less or you know, not at all, because this did not go well.

Life was so much nicer when you were locked up! — Billiam (@Bill081466) June 20, 2019

Here we go.

I'm pretty sure the murders have set you as far from God as possible. — Hey Bartender! (@Seabee201) June 20, 2019

Oof.

Yeah – Your Momma didn't teach you about the 10 Commandments did she. — Cheryl Ghiselin (@CherylGhiselin) June 20, 2019

Ouch.

The best advice would've been thou shall not kill. — Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) June 19, 2019

Yikes.

Me coming to read the jokes pic.twitter.com/q9uiQHiLF5 — Adam McCracken (@adammccracken) June 19, 2019

Us too.

The lady announcing your verdict called you Orenthal too 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Victoria (@victoriahans93) June 19, 2019

crazy she should have just said “don’t kill people” lol — billy mays here with oxycontin (@crocNballs) June 19, 2019

Maybe O.J. should rethink this whole Twitter thing.

You’re killing this Twitter thing — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) June 19, 2019

Hey … we see what he did there.

These comments 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 O.J Simpson joining Twitter is the best thing since sliced bread for real! — Crazy Sicilian (@ItalianMade321) June 19, 2019

Probably should avoid the word ‘sliced’ when tweeting about O.J., just sayin’.

Too late.

He went there.

