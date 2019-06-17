Julian Zelizer wants to know if ‘prominent conservatives’ who have been throwing a tantrum about Trump for years now will have the cojones to not only vote for a Democrat but call on other conservatives to do the same.

I’m curious about how many of the prominent conservatives who have been continually tweet raging about @realDonaldTrump are prepared to call on fellow Republicans to support, endorse, and vote for the Democratic nominee in 2020. — julianzelizer (@julianzelizer) June 16, 2019

We’ve seen plenty of jagoffs who used to be prominent conservatives pushing Democrats (and trying to shame others into voting for them) but yeah, pretty sure that won’t be happening in more traditional right-leaning circles.

And speaking of jagoffs …

I don’t know if I qualify as a “prominent conservative” but I voted for Clinton in 2016, urged a vote for the entire Democratic ticket in 2018, and will renew that call in 2020. The GOP is a menace to democracy. https://t.co/YscsDKkrTx — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) June 16, 2019

Nope, Max does not qualify as a prominent conservatie.

We’re pretty sure he doesn’t even really qualify as a conservative anymore but whatever floats his little boat.

Here's a hint – you don't qualify. Either as a conservative or as prominent. — El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) June 17, 2019

Ouch.

You don't qualify. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) June 17, 2019

No, you are neither prominent nor conservative. You're a jelly-spined wimp who abandoned your entire value system because one election disappointed you — El KaBong! (@SideshowJon36) June 17, 2019

But tell us how you really feel.

If you are urging those votes you may be “prominent” (don’t know) but you are definitely NOT a conservative in any way. — Horn_of_Zeese (@MikeMegisis) June 17, 2019

You don't qualify as any kind of conservative. You do qualify as a raging narcissist, though, which might explain your recent fondness for Clinton, Obama & the like. Birds of a feather and all that. — John Sheridan (@JohnSheridan12) June 17, 2019

Max would rather see a Venezuela-like socialism in the US…because it's all about "democracy". 🙄 GTFOOH — AtticusLee (@AtticusLee6) June 17, 2019

you don't qualify as a "prominent conservative" …you qualify as a typical mentally deranged blue check mark… — EJM (@bosseone2) June 17, 2019

Max had to know this wouldn’t go well.

Who are you and why should we care? — Tomahawk (@Mikespeegle) June 17, 2019

Let me clear that up for you right now, chucklehead…you do not. — P Henry Martin (@PHenryMartin1) June 17, 2019

Alas, you do not so qualify. Good talk. — BombshellSquad (@RedStateBlonde) June 17, 2019

Good talk.

Heh.

You don’t. — War of Will (@wharrison51) June 17, 2019

Not even close. — Matthew (@thematthew26) June 17, 2019

You don’t qualify under prominent OR conservative Max. — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) June 17, 2019

Guess that’s a hard no, Max.

Better luck next time, Sparky.

