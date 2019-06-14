Yeeeeah, we know, it’s The Babylon Bee and they’re totally satire but this is an epic and hilarious idea for Trump’s next press secretary.

From The Babylon Bee:

WASHINGTON, D.C.—After Sean Spicer’s abrupt resignation Friday morning, President Donald Trump has chosen InfoWars chief and renowned conspiracy theorist Alex Jones as the new Press Secretary, the White House announced.

The fiery Jones wasted no time getting in front of the cameras, holding his inaugural press conference shortly after the announcement.

“I am the new Press Secretary!” he bellowed in his distinct Texas growl at all the reporters present, occasionally taking a handkerchief out of his pocket to dab perspiration from his red face. “AAAAAaaaaaaAAAAAAHHHHH!” he continued, beating his chest like a gorilla.

Like. A. Gorilla.

*dead*

It would be something.

HA HA HA HA

Too late!

That in and of itself might make this totally worth it.

