Kamala Harris believes that her past as a prosecutor will help her defeat Trump.

Of course, she leaves out that she needs to defeat the other Democrats in her own primary before she can even begin to make a fool of herself trying to beat Trump but we digress.

Kamala Harris says prosecutor past will help defeat Trump https://t.co/jMnQSRU3fW — KSNV News 3 (@News3LV) June 9, 2019

It’s given her insight.

Hrm.

Into what exactly? Turning a blind eye on victims of sexual assault?

As San Francisco district attorney, Kamala Harris’s office stopped cooperating with victims of Catholic Church child abuse https://t.co/Gt4WcAZBLq by @lhfang, @lwoodhouse — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) June 9, 2019

From The Intercept:

Fighting on behalf of victims of sexual abuse, particularly children, has been central to Harris’s political identity for the better part of three decades. Harris specialized in prosecuting sex crimes and child exploitation as a young prosecutor just out of law school. She later touted her record on child sexual abuse cases and prosecuting pedophiles in television advertisements, splashy profiles, and on the trail as she campaigned for public office. But when it came to taking on the Catholic Church, survivors of clergy sexual abuse say that Harris turned a blind eye, refusing to take action against clergy members accused of sexually abusing children when it meant confronting one of the city’s most powerful political institutions.

Alrighty.

But tell us more about how this will help her defeat Trump. Or the other Democrats for that matter.

Seems like a problem https://t.co/P1BjMjBudT — Pundit Review (@PunditReview) June 9, 2019

Big time.

I’ve always been motivated by a vision of a criminal justice system that is fair and treats everyone equally. Here’s what we want. pic.twitter.com/gBI11nTKdX — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 9, 2019

Unless it was the victims of sexual abuse from the clergy, apparently.

Or this guy.

Not a great look, Kamala.

How come no comment on this then? https://t.co/W9LsTjLuek — Drogon (@drogon_dracarys) June 9, 2019

Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

J to the O to the K to the E — Ryan Stouch (@StouchCreative) June 10, 2019

Public record says differently. — Julie (@Hip2liberty) June 9, 2019

Actions speak louder than words, Kamala.

