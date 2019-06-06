We realize there are dozens (ha!) of Democratic presidential hopefuls and it’s hard to stand out in that clown-car of crazy, but if you find yourself advocating for government footing the bill for abortion since it pays for the troops it might be time to take a step back.
Like Seth Moulton.
Yeah, we’d never heard of him before either …
Watch.
Democrat presidential candidate Seth Moulton claims that the government not paying for abortions would be the same as not paying US troops: "It's sort of like saying, you know, I support the troops but don't want to pay them."pic.twitter.com/NsKBtOK9oD
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 6, 2019
Huh?
Holy Insane-O Batman!
No. No. No. No. No.
— Maggie (@drillanwr) June 6, 2019
What she said.
Bye Felicia
— SilverPatriot (@SilverPatriot1) June 6, 2019
Yeah, it’s just like that. I mean, exactly the same. pic.twitter.com/qOEas7Ehmq
— Patti Tatum (@pattitatum) June 6, 2019
Totally the same thing.
Heh.
Oh Lord. He needs some serious help.
— Steven Kraser (@yankeesteve) June 6, 2019
Serious help.
Not even logic. Just an evil statement.
— CindyBarton (@Cindy48Bar) June 6, 2019
Me, to Seth Moulton:
Me, also to Seth Moulton: 🖕 pic.twitter.com/l09PlN5lAE
— (not the real) Private Jackson (@LoneWanderer131) June 6, 2019
No Seth. Just no. This is not even close to the same thing. Apples and bowling balls.
— Alex Neale (@neale_alex) June 6, 2019
— Grundlestix (@grundlestix) June 6, 2019
This gif really works for Seth’s tweet.
This is how far we have come. No wait, this is how far THEY have fallen.
— Scotch Brian 👌 (@scotch_brian) June 6, 2019
Democrats. #AmIRite?
