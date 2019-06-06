We realize there are dozens (ha!) of Democratic presidential hopefuls and it’s hard to stand out in that clown-car of crazy, but if you find yourself advocating for government footing the bill for abortion since it pays for the troops it might be time to take a step back.

Like Seth Moulton.

Yeah, we’d never heard of him before either …

Watch.

Democrat presidential candidate Seth Moulton claims that the government not paying for abortions would be the same as not paying US troops: "It's sort of like saying, you know, I support the troops but don't want to pay them."pic.twitter.com/NsKBtOK9oD — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 6, 2019

Huh?

Holy Insane-O Batman!

What she said.

Bye Felicia — SilverPatriot (@SilverPatriot1) June 6, 2019

Yeah, it’s just like that. I mean, exactly the same. pic.twitter.com/qOEas7Ehmq — Patti Tatum (@pattitatum) June 6, 2019

Totally the same thing.

Heh.

Oh Lord. He needs some serious help. — Steven Kraser (@yankeesteve) June 6, 2019

Serious help.

Not even logic. Just an evil statement. — CindyBarton (@Cindy48Bar) June 6, 2019

Me, to Seth Moulton:

Me, also to Seth Moulton: 🖕 pic.twitter.com/l09PlN5lAE — (not the real) Private Jackson (@LoneWanderer131) June 6, 2019

No Seth. Just no. This is not even close to the same thing. Apples and bowling balls. — Alex Neale (@neale_alex) June 6, 2019

This gif really works for Seth’s tweet.

This is how far we have come. No wait, this is how far THEY have fallen. — Scotch Brian 👌 (@scotch_brian) June 6, 2019

Democrats. #AmIRite?

Related:

Have FUN with that, Dems! AOC targets another Democrat, a major one this time, and there’s not enough popcorn

‘Get OVER yourself, dude’! Carlos Maza doubles-down on blaming YouTube for #VoxAdpocalypse in pathetic thread

Oh, honey … really? Alyssa Milano proves she has NO idea how babies are made sharing this tweet from #MenForChoice