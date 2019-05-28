As Twitchy reported, The Socialist Party has big plans to not only end capitalism but private property that ‘is used to exploit others’ as well. And they wonder why none of us really take them all that seriously …

@CuffyMeh had a fair question for them about a fellow socialist who happens to be running for president.

If anyone is exploiting poor people it’s an old white guy with three houses.

Right?

The Socialist Party responded:

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Look out, Bernie, they’re coming for your houses. Well, at least one of them.

Trending

News at 11.

C’mon man, socialism has never successfully been implemented or something.

And that’s terrifying.

Ooh, ooh, us too!

Sure, why not?

And that sums up socialism.

Except of course for the caveat that it sucks because yup, socialism sucks.

Related:

Pay your #BarrTab! Comey, Brennan, Strzok, other ‘2016 Deep State players’ ALREADY stabbing one another in the back

GOTTA be a parody! Blue check’s thread on the ‘socialization of white people’ belongs in the Hot Mess Hall of Fame

‘Tool of eugenic manipulation.’ Clarence Thomas just dropped the hammer on abortion and Planned Parenthood (WOW!)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SanderssocialismThe Socialist Party