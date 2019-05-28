As Twitchy reported, The Socialist Party has big plans to not only end capitalism but private property that ‘is used to exploit others’ as well. And they wonder why none of us really take them all that seriously …

@CuffyMeh had a fair question for them about a fellow socialist who happens to be running for president.

If anyone is exploiting poor people it’s an old white guy with three houses.

Right?

The Socialist Party responded:

Bernie will have just one home to live in, unless he genuinely needs a second. He will be no different to anyone else after capitalism ends. — The Socialist Party (@OfficialSPGB) May 28, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Look out, Bernie, they’re coming for your houses. Well, at least one of them.

Socialists Evict Greedy Socialist https://t.co/2C7Qr9UIXA — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) May 28, 2019

News at 11.

Of course! Just look at how well it's done in Venezuela! — Mike a.k.a. Proof 🇺🇸 (@ProofBlog) May 28, 2019

C’mon man, socialism has never successfully been implemented or something.

He’s not crazy enough. Somehow. — L. Ron Buttload (@IButtload) May 28, 2019

And that’s terrifying.

welcome to socialism club the first rule of socialism club is this club isn't socialist enough we should form a new club — joe (@mutablejoe) July 21, 2016

Can I be head of the committee that decides what everyone "genuinely needs"? — Corey Walls (@Cwallsaggie) May 28, 2019

Ooh, ooh, us too!

Bernie Sanders has always lived by the principle, “no one should have four homes until everyone has three“. — Andrew S. (@shoutingboy) May 28, 2019

What if the benevolent government just gives everybody 2 houses! — Kieran (@KieranEleison) May 28, 2019

Sure, why not?

"You have to get rich so you can make everyone (including yourself) poor." — Fork Lifter (@KetoRourke) May 28, 2019

And that sums up socialism.

Except of course for the caveat that it sucks because yup, socialism sucks.

