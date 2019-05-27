If we had a nickel for every time Tom Nichols took it upon himself to shame the little people for wrong-thought we’d have a sh*tload of nickels. It’s really sad because Tom used to be someone this editor in particular used to look up to but his Trump Derangement Syndrome has all but made him unbearable.

Don’t take our word for it.

It is time, yet again, to imagine how utterly insensate with rage Republicans would be if a Dem president were gleeful at an enemy dictator attacking one of his opponents. They would be calling not just for impeachment, but for invoking the 25th amendment. /1 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 25, 2019

Oh, good, Tom is lecturing Republicans again … said no one, ever.

These are the same Republicans – my former tribe – who pointed to every slip of the tongue by Hillary Clinton as evidence of fatal illness. Who took a dumb hot mic aside from Obama to Medvedev as treason. Who parsed every word from every Democrat for signs of betrayal. /2 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 25, 2019

Former tribe? What is his tribe now? Turning the country over to tax-hungry pro-abortion Democrats? Because that sounds like a real winning plan there, Tom.

Now, the President shows us horrifying evidence of, as @Peter_Wehner once put it, a "disordered personality," and the GOP and their voter base applaud because it's evidence to them that Trump is just a Regular Guy Who Talks Like Them. This is not only immoral, but stupid. /3 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 25, 2019

Tom is angry that Trump doesn’t talk down to people … like he does.

It's stupid because, on a fundamental level, it's false. No one "talks like Trump." Trump-cultists in the heartland claim he's just like them, when in fact if someone spoke to them – or their loved ones – as Trump speaks to others, they'd punch them right in the face. /4 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 25, 2019

Plenty of people talk like Trump, the problem is Tom would never lower himself to actually engage in a discussion with them. His own warped bubble of reality has never been more evident than here.

And no one really "talks like Trump" about things like war, or about what a swell guy Kim Jong Un is. With the exception of some morons sitting around diners in red hats, no one really talks this way. No one says "I'm glad the dictator of North Korea is insulting Joe Biden." /5 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 25, 2019

But because we fear resentment and status envy and intellectual insecurity, we all have to pretend that it's not a massive failure of character that an entire political party is too cowardly and un-patriotic to stand up to this man even when he's applauding Kim Jong Un. /6 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 25, 2019

Huh?

You know what? We don’t wanna know.

If you can't bring yourself to criticize Trump for what he just said – and for how he's been conducting himself for two years – you are either an idiot or a morally deficient coward. And either way, you're harming your country. /7 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 25, 2019

And there’s the Tom we all know and love …

Wow.

Happy Memorial Day and thank you for coming to my TED talk. /8x — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 25, 2019

*sigh*

War College 101: it’s best not to insult and ridicule those whom you wish to rule. https://t.co/roFyXRF33Y — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) May 27, 2019

I don't even disagree. But you're shrill. So what's the point of a messenger that fills his own message with tears? — Solitary Genius (@CJArndt) May 26, 2019

I'm sorry that you feel so bad that Hillary lost, @RadioFreeTom. You're such a true conservative. — Nick Searcy, EXTREMELY STABLE FILM & TV GENIUS (@yesnicksearcy) May 27, 2019

Painful, ain’t he?

