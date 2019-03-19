Last week, Twitchy covered the fact that Google had magically made Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore disappear from their history.

No, seriously.

One day if someone searched Moore he showed up as a co-founder of Greenpeace and then a few days later, nada. *POOF*

Oh my! @Google has removed my photo and name from the "Founders of @Greenpeace". It was still there 2 days ago but now I am erased. Tech Tyranny!!

1st image a few days ago screen shot.

2nd image this morning.

Both were Googled "Who are the founders of Greenpeace" pic.twitter.com/W0fHWmLMtl — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) March 16, 2019

Moore, of course, dared to speak out against AOC’s silly Green New Deal which ticked off Greenpeace who tried to claim that he wasn’t one of their co-founders. Then a few days later Google had seemingly done their part in erasing history.

All to support a certain narrative.

Sharyl Attkisson happens to be somewhat of an expert on censorship:

BadabingBadaboom only what the internet says happened actually happened? Easy for the powerful to change, alter, erase? https://t.co/9y9zrOu40X — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) March 18, 2019

It’s worth a Google … oh wait.

And pardon our tinfoil, but the idea of any one group or company having the power to literally make someone or something they disagree with ‘disappear’ is terrifying.

Move over 1984, welcome to 2019.

Talk about getting out of hand. — t bailey (@tbailey917) March 18, 2019

We’re past ‘getting out of hand’ if this is really happening.

Or if it isn't on Google did it really happen? — msstma (@Msstma) March 18, 2019

It’s like a really creepy episode of Black Mirror.

That's why I'm glad I'm just an average person. — John Andrew Lyman (@johnlymantweets) March 18, 2019

Average works.

Unbelievable — Ben Tolly (@SuptBen) March 18, 2019

1984 Memory Hole! — craig matteson (@csmatteson) March 18, 2019

Tightens tinfoil.

