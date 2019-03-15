AOC is leading the charge against anyone who sends thoughts and prayers to victims of any mass shooting because apparently caring enough about people to think of and pray for them is a bad thing.

Anyway, @neontaster shared a rather shocking revelation for these anti-thoughts and prayers types:

"Thoughts and prayers is your automatic, formulaic response to everything" say the people talking about the NRA after a shooting in New Zealand. — neontaster (@neontaster) March 15, 2019

Their go-to even when a mass shooting is in another freakin’ country is to blame the NRA. They don’t really know how it’s possible but surely it’s Dana Loesch’s fault somehow and the NRA sold New Zealand a bunch of guns or something.

Gun-control harpies are almost as annoying as the climate change cult and don’t even get us started on the pro-aborts.

I'm not religious and I don't pray, so I feel no emotional connection to the idea of prayer, but when someone says they're praying for me and I feel the sincerity of that sentiment, I can be emotionally impacted by it just for that reason. The point is the emotion, not the words. — neontaster (@neontaster) March 15, 2019

And that’s what it’s supposed to do.

The correct response when someone says they are praying for you after something bad has happened to you is “thank you.” — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 15, 2019

Indeed. I'm an agnostic, but I thanked religious people who prayed for my mother and our family after she died from cancer. It's a perfectly fine way for people to express their solidarity and sympathy and it should be acknowledged as such. — Sir Humphrey (@bdquinn) March 15, 2019

It basically says that they're appealing to the greatest power they know on your behalf. What can you really say in response other than, "Thank you"? — Jason (@Freman67) March 15, 2019

Amen — Creed (@OMeadhraSept) March 15, 2019

