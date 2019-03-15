AOC is leading the charge against anyone who sends thoughts and prayers to victims of any mass shooting because apparently caring enough about people to think of and pray for them is a bad thing.

Don’t make that face, we think they’re idiots.

Anyway, @neontaster shared a rather shocking revelation for these anti-thoughts and prayers types:

Right?

Their go-to even when a mass shooting is in another freakin’ country is to blame the NRA. They don’t really know how it’s possible but surely it’s Dana Loesch’s fault somehow and the NRA sold New Zealand a bunch of guns or something.

Gun-control harpies are almost as annoying as the climate change cult and don’t even get us started on the pro-aborts.

And that’s what it’s supposed to do.

Bingo.

This ain’t rocket science.

Amen indeed.

