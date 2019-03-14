If you thought AOC was nutty about the Green New Deal you ain’t seen NOTHIN’ yet.

Watch this.

Beto O'Rourke on backing the Green New Deal: "This is our final chance. The scientists are absolutely unanimous on this, that we have no more than 12 years to take incredibly bold action on this crisis." He goes on: "Do you want to make it." They respond: "yes." pic.twitter.com/V6zrgth549 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 14, 2019

Whatever you do, don’t drink Beto’s Kool-Aid. Seriously.

We can’t decide if this is a Jonestown thing or if he reminds of that creepy old preacher in Poltergeist 2. The ‘ghost’ who yells at them through the screen door that they are all gonna diiiiiiiie? Maybe it’s a mix of both but YOWZA, this is nutty.

These people are like a bunch of zombies sucking all of his BS up. Telling people that the world is going to end and you need to vote for someone who backs the Green New Deal to stop it is a bold strategy cotton. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 14, 2019

This is who they are, this is all they know. Fear. They realize they don’t really have any actual plans or policies so they pretend the world is ending but only if we don’t elect them and allow them to save us from ourselves.

Helluva racket, eh?

I think Beto O'Rourke saw that the Democrat voters are going full Jonestown Death Cult on this "12 years for the end of the world" thing and thought "Hey! I can be a cult leader!!" — RBe (@RBPundit) March 14, 2019

It worked for Obama.

More live footage of Beto’s speech on the Green New Deal.

And they say the GOP uses scare tactics — 🇺🇸 HB 🇳🇴 (@Norsk24) March 14, 2019

Well duh.

This is about 15% of what I have found. These people are stupid. https://t.co/j5SRnJIeQK — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 14, 2019

Evergreen.

It’s like they want Trump to get re-elected — Spalding Smails (@KingLouis19th) March 14, 2019

He should send them each a thank you card. Yup.

Related:

Sh*t just got REAL: Nick Sandmann’s attorneys release NEW video with footage that should TERRIFY CNN (watch)

‘It’s important to CAPTURE kids.’ Nancy Pelosi explains why she supports lowering the voting age to 16 and WOW

‘Instagram is down?! OH NOEZ!’ AOC’s sadly obvious attempt to pretend she’s super down to Earth is like, PAINFUL