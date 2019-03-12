We cover a lot of bad takes.

Seriously bad.

Like horrible.

Some are so horrible even this editor wonders what happened to break the people tweeting the nonsense we cover, like this hot mess from Sady Doyle. Sady seems to think Conservatives only get upset about rape in a very strange context …

Conservatives, esp. religious conservatives, can get upset about rape in the context of “teen drinking” or “hook-up culture” because they see the rapist as overwhelmed by the sin of lust. The same behavior in marriage is fine because women aren’t supposed to enjoy sex anyway. — Sady Doyle (@sadydoyle) March 11, 2019

Nothing is quite as amusing as someone talking about Conservatives who is absolutely CLUELESS about them.

And by ‘amusing’ we mean, pathetic, annoying, and completely douchey.

Conservatives don’t think women are supposed to enjoy sex? Gosh, that’s news to this FEMALE EDITOR.

WTF?

I mean, sure, if you pretend this is 1819 instead of 2019. Why are “liberals” always acting as if things haven’t changed in 200 years?! https://t.co/sYtmAxcuuv — Some chick named Heather (@hboulware) March 12, 2019

Because otherwise, they really don’t have any argument to make.

As a conservative rape survivor I find your ignorance both profoundly arrogant and deeply offensive. Have you ever even spoken to a conservative? https://t.co/Mr2ltDeInW — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 12, 2019

We’re guessing no, she has not.

Especially not any Conservative women.

You have absolutely no idea what we believe or support do you. 😐 https://t.co/Q5cSrVFWpB — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 12, 2019

That’s a big ol’ no.

Absolutely love the way you pigeon hole all conservatives in this nation; due to a taken out of context sentence by a TV pundit. The stereotyping is almost as clear as 1 terrorist bombing means all islamists are bad… And to those who see a difference, you’re part of the problem — DA (@dave_landman13) March 11, 2019

But THE PATRIARCHY! White, straight men BAD!

Are we doing this right?

Hey, we made a very similar face.

Too funny!

How dare you say Conservatives think rape is ok in any light. You are full of shit painting that picture of lies. It’s just like saying all Democrats like killing babies by abortion.Think before you make a comment so baseless.People are always individuals. — Cory Chandler (@CoryChandler2) March 11, 2019

Name one person you know in the real world who believes this drivel. Just one. — JoeKing (@fakeJoeKing) March 12, 2019

We’ll be here all day waiting for her answer.

This is a staggeringly uninformed take. — #YouAreNotInCharge (@PaulWDrake) March 12, 2019

I don't know if I'm more sad at your lies or because you have to walk around thinking like this daily. You only are exposing the fact you know nothing about what you speak of. See: Hollywood, Music industry, sports, politics, media records on sex in the culture. — Mephibosheth (@Az61Ronin) March 12, 2019

I’m positive I know more conservatives and religious conservatives than you and none of them believe rape is acceptable in marriage or that women aren’t supposed to enjoy sex. You should stop believing stereotypes you’ve constructed in your head. — Jon (@faroutmadman) March 12, 2019

People like Sady need to believe their stereotypes, at the end of the day it’s their bread and butter.

Sad ain’t it?

