You ever notice that Democrats can’t actually make any real and or substantial arguments when it comes to the budget? Whether it’s Rep. Jim McGovern losing his proverbial sh*t claiming ACID RAIN WILL KILL US ALL or Rep. Eric Swalwell babbling about the ‘promise of America’, they just can’t act like adults when the topic of money comes up.

Which is probably why they’re Democrats.

POTUS’s #budget should bring the promise of America to ALL Americans. Investing in education & health care allows one’s hard work to add up to doing better. @realDonaldTrump’s budget cuts keep the benefits of this economy on the top floors, while everyone else runs in place. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 12, 2019

Yes, all the evil rich people are on the top floors and the rest of us little people are doing the work.

You know what’s funniest of all? He thought this was a good tweet.

Or his staff did.

What the Hell is the promise of America, anyway? How about not taxing us out of our ever-loving minds instead? Make that promise, Eric.

Hey Eric. Where does it say in the constitution that the government is responsible for providing education or health care. It does say that your responsible for nation's defense, but you conveniently forget that. — Stephen Smith (@steve15522) March 12, 2019

It’s right next to where it says Americans should only be allowed to carry certain guns, duh.

And if you thought Eric’s tweet was stuck on stupid, check out his followers:

You & I both know that the @GOP is conspiring w/Putin to destroy this country. Unless the @TheDemocrats TELL the truth & fight this country & the world is doomed — Alexis Sylvia (@assaaresto) March 12, 2019

Yes, Republicans are cutting taxes and giving this country one of its healthiest economies in YEARS because the Russians told them to.

Do these people have any idea how dense they look?

Never mind.

Your last comment brought to mind the image of thousands of little hamsters running on their exercise wheels, which exhaust them but get them nowhere, while the energy generated by those wheels runs through wires to light and heat the top floors. — McKenna Donovan (@McKenna_Donovan) March 12, 2019

Trumps economy building has only a down escalator ! — Dan a (@tora1117_dan) March 12, 2019

Actually, this is like the opposite of Trump’s economy but hey, whatever makes these folks feel more ‘resisty’ and stuff.

Not surprised. It's typical GOP. Help the rich get richer and kick the poor to the proverbial curb. Maybe he thinks by asking for so much that Congress will meet him halfway & he'll get what he originally wanted. Then he'll brag about his "promises kept". Do Not Give In! — call me yaya (@win_curtis) March 12, 2019

It is so easy to be a Democrat. They don’t actually have to do anything except pretend rich people aren’t paying enough taxes to support their pet projects and HEY THEY CARE so they’ll raise taxes.

What a racket, right?

Only in your world is a reduction in the rate of growth is a budget cut. — J (@shooting4life) March 12, 2019

Math is hard, man.

