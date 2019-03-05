Don’t get AOC started on misogyny.

No, really, don’t do it.

Dammit, we were too late.

And don’t even get me started on misogyny. If we called resolutions on sexist statements, a good chunk of Congress would be gone. To jump to the nuclear option every time leaves no room for corrective action. So I ask *everyone* that we practice calling in before calling out. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 5, 2019

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (holy crapola this editor is tired of writing her name) believes she has figured out why the GOP ‘targets’ her, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, and other elected women more than the others.

If you ever wonder why the GOP targets Pelosi more than Schumer, or Waters more than male committee chairs (despite having equal or similar positions of power) this is part of the reason why ⬇️ https://t.co/06TzuWtPnI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 5, 2019

OHHHH, that’s it. Society doesn’t want a woman being as powerful as a man.

It’s 2019 and she really thinks this is true.

Wow.

C’mon, we just wrote about Jessica Valenti and even her take wasn’t quite this dumb.

It’s not sexism, it’s because Pelosi is far more effective and radical than Schumer. She also is more willing to embarrass herself in front of cameras. — Gob Abierto (@GobAbiertoBOL) March 5, 2019

Wait, it’s her behavior and not her sex?!

Whoda thunk it?

I agree with everything you said here except for the use of the word “society”. Most progressive Americans can deal just fine with a powerful woman. It’s the conservatives and the misogynists who have a hard time People like you are ensuring that this will change in the long run — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 5, 2019

The Krassensteins … ROFL. Yeah, yeah, his tweet is silly but entertaining. ‘NU-UH, IT’S ONLY CONSERVATIVES WHO TREAT WOMEN BADLY.’ Whatever helps this Belieber sleep better at night, we suppose.

Continue to contribute to ideals of division (man vs. woman) when we should be focusing on working together as one human race — A Nap (@howsmydriving) March 5, 2019

Division is her bread and butter, man. She’s a Democrat.

Well, a socialist Democrat.

Orrrr… maybe it’s because she’s the Speaker, clearly a position far more influential than the others you listed? — Nelson Raley (@javierjabanero) March 5, 2019

No way!

Ok, YES way!

Not everything is about sex or race. Maybe when AOC actually grows up she’ll figure it out.

Related:

BAHAHA! James Woods uses #JussieSmollett to DROP a very frothy, hysterical Jessica Valenti listing crazy hate-data and LOL

YOO HOO, Kamala! Cam Edwards has 1 question that crushes your latest pathetic pandering on gun-control

WOWZA –> Thread with deets about AOC’s Chief of Staff’s ‘Brand New Congress LLC’ is seriously DAMNING