Don’t get AOC started on misogyny.

No, really, don’t do it.

Dammit, we were too late.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (holy crapola this editor is tired of writing her name) believes she has figured out why the GOP ‘targets’ her, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, and other elected women more than the others.

OHHHH, that’s it. Society doesn’t want a woman being as powerful as a man.

It’s 2019 and she really thinks this is true.

Wow.

C’mon, we just wrote about Jessica Valenti and even her take wasn’t quite this dumb.

Wait, it’s her behavior and not her sex?!

Whoda thunk it?

The Krassensteins … ROFL. Yeah, yeah, his tweet is silly but entertaining. ‘NU-UH, IT’S ONLY CONSERVATIVES WHO TREAT WOMEN BADLY.’ Whatever helps this Belieber sleep better at night, we suppose.

Division is her bread and butter, man. She’s a Democrat.

Well, a socialist Democrat.

No way!

Ok, YES way!

Not everything is about sex or race. Maybe when AOC actually grows up she’ll figure it out.

