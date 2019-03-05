Someone needs to get Jessica Valenti a Snickers bar.

Seriously.

Imagine going through life thinking America really looks like THIS:

What the Hell is she even talking about? White supremacist terrorism? People can’t afford insulin? Misogynist sociopath in the WH …

HA!

You guys remember Jussie, right? While it’s true his story has magically disappeared from the media since it became pretty clear that he had faked the entire ‘hate crime’ incident at 2 in the morning in Chicago, this sort of babbling crazy about nonexistent hate in America feeds the same narrative.

Trending

She’s a feminist, it’s what they do.

Welcome to Twitter.

Ha! We see what he did here.

We knew it! Freakin’ white supremacists messing with the insulin supply!

Oh boy.

Related:

YOO HOO, Kamala! Cam Edwards has 1 question that crushes your latest pathetic pandering on gun-control

SHOCKA! Don’t look now but Michael Cohen was just caught in another big ol’ lie and ain’t NOBODY surprised

WOWZA –> Thread with deets about AOC’s Chief of Staff’s ‘Brand New Congress LLC’ is seriously DAMNING

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: James WoodsJessica ValentiJussie Smollett