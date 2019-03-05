Someone needs to get Jessica Valenti a Snickers bar.

Seriously.

Imagine going through life thinking America really looks like THIS:

White supremacist terrorism is on the rise, people are dying because they can't afford insulin & we have a misogynist sociopath in the White House. Yet this is a priority? https://t.co/L5k7pJ4E21 — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) March 4, 2019

What the Hell is she even talking about? White supremacist terrorism? People can’t afford insulin? Misogynist sociopath in the WH …

HA!

You guys remember Jussie, right? While it’s true his story has magically disappeared from the media since it became pretty clear that he had faked the entire ‘hate crime’ incident at 2 in the morning in Chicago, this sort of babbling crazy about nonexistent hate in America feeds the same narrative.

Sounds like a lot of projection in that statement of hers. — Sexy Bearded Viking (@TassieHairydog) March 5, 2019

She’s a feminist, it’s what they do.

This is what a Gender Studies degree produces… — Tasha Stevens (@tstevensradio) March 5, 2019

Welcome to Twitter.

Here, hold my Subway. — jerry broome (@jerry_broome) March 5, 2019

Ha! We see what he did here.

Clinton isn’t in the Oval Office anymore. 😂😂😂 — Willie (@WillReme) March 5, 2019

Umm…It sounds like she saying that white supremacists are taking over the insulin market…😆 — Bebhinn (@Lady_Savant) March 5, 2019

We knew it! Freakin’ white supremacists messing with the insulin supply!

Oh boy.

