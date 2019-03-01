The truth about the Democrats and their vote against a bill that would have protected babies who survive a botched abortion is apparently something the Left (and people who have lost their minds because Trump won) can’t deal with.

Granted, there are a lot of things these folks can’t deal with but their reaction, their outrage, over being called out on this particular issue has been impressive and not in a good way.

Who can just sit there and watch a baby die? Democrats. That’s who. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) March 1, 2019

Yes. This tweet is BRUTAL.

Yes. This tweet is harsh.

But it’s the truth.

And for whatever reason, Cheri Jacobus thought this was an opportunity to somehow dunk on Trump and the GOP.

“…in captivity at the border.” Trump and his GOP. That’s who.” https://t.co/QJjLCHMQes — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) March 1, 2019

Sick burn. *eye roll*

Whose mind goes to this place when talking about the atrocities of abortion, especially when it comes to allowing an infant who somehow survives an abortion to slowly die?

Don’t answer that.

Trump is watching babies die? Please seek the help of a mental health professional. https://t.co/kz1oX7iXsj — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) March 1, 2019

Seriously.

The Democratic Party consists of ghouls. Period. — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) March 1, 2019

There really is no other way to look at it.

Even if you think Trump is AWFUL, the WORST, he’s still not a Democrat blocking a law that would protect babies against infanticide.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

