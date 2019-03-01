The NRA released a new ad about how Democrats are trying once again to trample the rights of legal gun owners in America and take the country backward. They ‘named names’ this time, including Nancy Pelosi and our favorite ding-a-ling, Rep. Eric Swalwell.

Watch.

It’s actually pretty well done, which is why ‘Duke Nukem’ probably couldn’t deal with it. Well, to be honest, there are a lot of things he can’t deal with but that he went directly to the RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA talking point tells us he’s super cranky …

Trending

Fancy ad.

K.

Look out, NRA, Eric is onto you! We’re just glad he doesn’t know about Twitchy’s secret Russian meetings we have every Wednesday night that Ron Perlman is always talking about.

And he wonders why we make fun of him.

Yeah, Eric, the 80s called.

They’d like their foreign policy back.

Heh.

Related:

‘The Cow Tippers’: AOC tweeting they’re ‘on the market’ for a team name inspires hilarious tag #OcasioCortezStaffTeamName

SHADY AF –> Andy Ngo pushes outlet on verifying supposed ‘gay bashing’ story and the editor’s reaction says SO much

GIRL BYE! Katie Pavlich DROPS AOC for calling Rashida Tlaib ‘brave’ and her cult loses their damn minds (more than usual)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: NRARep. Eric SwawellRussia