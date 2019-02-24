Man, Twitter ruins everything.

Seems like so many entertainers that we’ve enjoyed for decades, like Roger Waters, have the worst takes on politics. To be fair, if you’ve seen ‘The Wall’ you already know Roger’s take on war or the military but that he’s condemning foreign aid to Venezuela?

C’mon man, this isn’t a music video or a movie.

He even went after Bernie Sanders for supporting the aid, and then late last night (or would that be early this morning), Roger posted this video.

A video I made for the concert on the Venezuelan side of the border tonight. #handsoffvenezuela pic.twitter.com/XeTUngFYGF — Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) February 24, 2019

Dude.

Just a reminder that starving oppressed people in Venezuela do not care about domestic US partisan political squabbles. Because they are starving. So beware any stories that have motivation's neatly dovetail w/US political narratives. They dont care, too busy trying not to starve — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) February 24, 2019

But Trump! War! Boots on the ground!

It really is just ridiculous.

I am glad we cannot hear you — Carmendelia Ferrer M. (@CDFerrer) February 24, 2019

Nasty waters at it again. How the mighty have fallen. — Matt Schwartz (@mblackuk) February 24, 2019

Hating Trump does not justify defending Maduro — Fernando Cortes (@grefecortes) February 24, 2019

Starving Venezuelans to own the cons.

Yup.

You're opinion is so biased that I'm surprised your didn't say "socialismo, patria o muerte" at the end of your speech there. If you admire this communist, assesine, drug cartel of a government, why don't you go and move to Venezuela? — Nathaly Arrage (@nathaly_arrage) February 24, 2019

I have admired you, but let me tell you that if you have no lived like a Venezuelan you shouldn't talk.

Deffending Maduro and a unsuccessful regime is illogical. — Christian (@Chrischc2506) February 24, 2019

Roger has fallen in love withh an ideal, something very appealing that in reality doesn't exist in Venezuela. Mr Waters, you are dreaming, you should wake up have and go to Venezuela and experience it yourself. — Roman Rojas (@romanrojas_nyc) February 24, 2019

You keep drinking but stay off our business. I never liked your music either BTW. — Verónica Volani-Inza (@volani_inza) February 24, 2019

Go live there as a musician. Then you tell me. — The Guitar Tube (@theguitartube) February 24, 2019

Just another brick in the wall, eh Roger?

