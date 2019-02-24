Man, Twitter ruins everything.

Seems like so many entertainers that we’ve enjoyed for decades, like Roger Waters, have the worst takes on politics. To be fair, if you’ve seen ‘The Wall’ you already know Roger’s take on war or the military but that he’s condemning foreign aid to Venezuela?

C’mon man, this isn’t a music video or a movie.

He even went after Bernie Sanders for supporting the aid, and then late last night (or would that be early this morning), Roger posted this video.

Dude.

But Trump! War! Boots on the ground!

It really is just ridiculous.

Starving Venezuelans to own the cons.

Yup.

Just another brick in the wall, eh Roger?

