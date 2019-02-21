Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came out swinging on her timeline last night seemingly defensive about the way the media has been covering her lately; she shared a story about the ‘mass shooter’ who was arrested in MD with guns and a list of people he wanted to kill as a way (we think) to shame them.

Is she blaming them for the crazy guy putting her on a list?

Journalists are sharing stories about where I live the same day it’s shared that myself + others were targeted by a mass shooter. All this paired w/ amplifying unvetted conspiracy theories. It’s reckless, irresponsible & puts people directly in danger. This isn’t a game. https://t.co/gcJWcKinxI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 21, 2019

Ok, so the guy with the list is indeed scary but using it to shame the media for covering her? Eh …

And we get it, the coverage as of late has not been great, what with her fancy apartment and the shady dealings around her boyfriend being paid in some manner by her campaign but come on.

How is accusing journalists you don’t like of being complicit in terrorism any different from this tweet you condemned? pic.twitter.com/EwfmJ28qbi — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) February 21, 2019

She’s Alex from the BRONX, doncha know? That means she can say stupid crap like this, duh.

One of our favorites, @AG_Conservative took her apart as only he can in this short mini-thread and all we can say is, damn son.

Are reporters really just going to let her get away with this? She’s trying to shutdown any critical stories or questions about her by attacking the source, framing it as a conspiracy, and then suggesting those reporting on her are complicit with an unrelated threat. https://t.co/a8CTNtNMlH — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) February 21, 2019

Yes, reporters are going to let her get away with this because she’s a Democrat, and the ones who do call her out (like us, but we’re not really reporters) will be accused of being heartless, sexist, RACISTS who don’t care about her safety or something.

Trust us, we’ll be the bad guys here (we’re used to it).

Also, as a factual matter, she was not targeted by a mass shooter. She was on a list of potential targets from a crazy person. Many of the people on that list were journalists, who should be reporting on her potential ethics violations. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) February 21, 2019

Fair point.

What happened to defending the free press from ridiculous attacks by politicians? She is a worse demagogue than Trump, but at least he gets called out for it. The silence here is deafening. You’re that afraid of her Twitter cult? — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) February 21, 2019

AOC is worse than Trump, but the media let her get away with it.

And not just because of her cult, but because they don’t mind it when one of their own shuts them down. They are more than happy to circle the wagons and protect her; if Trump was using some crazy guy who put his name on a list to shame the media they would find a way to claim Trump was threatening THEM.

This is who they are.

Did you pay your boyfriend to write this tweet? — NorseThunder (@Odinsonsmjolnir) February 21, 2019

Ouch.

Careful, this isn’t a game.

