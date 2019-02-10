Have we mentioned how terrifying this woman is?

Rep. Rashida Tlaib really thinks like this …

Watch.

Rashida Tlaib is one of the 1st Congress members to endorse the BDS Movement to pressure Israel to end its crimes against humanity pic.twitter.com/TCbl2Vskko — Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) February 9, 2019

Holy Hell.

Rep. Lee Zeldin called her out … again.

Expulsion of Israel from the UN @RashidaTlaib? Really? You realize the founder of BDS was a raging anti-Semite right? Pay to slay all good w you? The Palestinians literally pay ppl to murder innocent Americans & Israelis like Taylor Force; a USMA grad & Army Vet. https://t.co/39d6tsI1gn — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 10, 2019

We wish we could say this is unreal but here we are and it’s very real.

People voted for this woman. Think about that.

Seeing this clip about Tlaib in our timeline led us to an ongoing thread about Tlaib by one of our favorites on Twitter, @AG_Conservative.

Thread started in January … and it’s just getting scarier as he continues to add to it.

So let’s talk about this tweet and whether accusations against Tlaib are just right-wing propaganda or legitimate. pic.twitter.com/PGqmZNhg5i — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 16, 2019

Yes, the right-wing is just targeting her. It’s like she, Ilhan Omar, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez get their lame-ass talking points from the same place.

During the campaign, Tlaib claimed to support a 2-state solution, only to then turn around and admit to only supporting 1 state after she won the primary. That led to even far-left JStreet withdrawing their support. https://t.co/qfeXDa67ra — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 16, 2019

After she was elected, Tlaib covered up Israel on a map in her office with a post-it note that said Palestine. Problem with one-state is that Jews wouldn’t have a place in such a state. Even now, Palestinians are being sentenced to jail and death just for selling land to Jews. pic.twitter.com/EXx24aEJDD — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 16, 2019

Tlaib has also refused to answer questions as to whether she supports the PA, which pays terrorists and their families to kill Israeli civilians. Or even whether she supports Hamas, the gov’t in Gaza, which governs Gaza, has killed Americans, and is a designated terror group. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 16, 2019

When Former CNN Contributor Marc Lamont Hill got in trouble for using the Hamas slogan “Free Palestine From The River to the Sea” and advocated for terrorism against Israelis, Tlaib posted a petition defending him: https://t.co/gDhljwMLjM — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 16, 2019

Because of course she did.

Tlaib publicly endorsed the anti-Semitic BDS movement. She has not supported a boycott for any other country, including the Palestinian territories being led by pro-terrorist governments. Explanation for why BDS is anti-Semitic: https://t.co/faNGm5FPBXhttps://t.co/JNAitEvr4t — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 16, 2019

Tlaib celebrated her inauguration to Congress with far-left activist and Women’s March co-founder Linda Sarsour, who was already facing her own controversy for an extensive history of anti-Semitic statements and associations. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 16, 2019

She also blathered on about how they were going to ‘impeach the mother f*cker’ but that’s another story.

Then last week Tlaib sent a blatantly anti-Semitic tweet using the classic dual loyalty accusation to attack supporters of a bi-partisan anti-BDS bill in Congress. Even the ADL was forced to call her out for this. https://t.co/GJoCIK1XCe — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 16, 2019

Finally, this week it was discovered Tlaib invited a blatantly anti-Semitic Hezbollah and Hamas supporter to a private family dinner celebrating her ascent to Congress. That has led to condemnation from Republican AND Dem Jewish groups. https://t.co/6WA1t1SWCL — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 16, 2019

You might be able to argue one or a few of these isn't sufficient evidence, but combined it presents a damning picture of antisemitic tendencies and associations. You don't need to be "right-wing" to recognize that reality. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 16, 2019

She didn’t get elected to serve the people of Michigan. No no, she wanted to get elected to push her anti-Israel narrative.

Most damning: This extensive record has received almost no coverage from the mainstream media and no comment from Dem leadership in Congress. If you search for the last story I mentioned, almost all the links are either from conservative or Jewish news sources. pic.twitter.com/TlZNIQOzE8 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 16, 2019

Media aren’t covering her being a complete anti-Semite? Color us shocked.

I'll keep adding to this thread until our esteemed media actually decides to ask Tlaib or her colleagues about this record. Here is another association Tlaib has w/ an antisemitic pro-terrorist activist (Deena was a speaker at CAIR's reception for Tlaib): https://t.co/FzCm9Zd6Pm — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 16, 2019

I'll just keep adding this to the list. Maybe one day a mainstream outlet will actually show some interest in actually holding Democrats accountable for the bigotry in their caucus. https://t.co/iIhbjKmmgT — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 29, 2019

We’re not holding our breath BUT we’ll keep reporting it.

Tell me about it. We have to clean up our own back yard when it comes to treating women with respect. https://t.co/9sUXJFXdsw — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 9, 2019

Ugh, this woman.

