It has not been a great week for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and/or her advisers and staff. This Green New Deal is truly a dumpster fire of a hot mess and honestly, at this point, they’d be better off claiming they were just punking Americans and shutting the whole thing down.

But we all know AOC won’t do that.

Her tenacity is one of her more endearing qualities, and by endearing, we mean hilariously pathetic but gives Twitchy material for WEEKS AND WEEKS. #JobSecurityRules

“Climate change is not a market glitch to be fixed through pricing… but part of a dire social crisis.” The GND Resolution’s purpose is to *define the scope* of a climate solution. Now, from investing into battery tech to fixing water pipes, we can draft projects in the plan. https://t.co/q9faiP2dUA — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 10, 2019

Oh boy.

For far too long, ideas like a carbon tax or cap-and-trade were touted as the premier solutions to climate change. While those things could be *part* of a solution, the GND resolution says they are inadequate as the whole answer. The pipes in Flint weren’t a “market failure.” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 10, 2019

They were a Democrat failure but we digress.

The pipes in Flint weren’t a market failure, they were a social failure. It was a failure to see the people in Flint as important as the WH. Those decisions were predicated on a legacy of racism + dehumanization of the poor. The enviro issue of water is how that was expressed. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 10, 2019

Huh? Social failure? No no, it was Democrats.

And WTF? The pipes are bad because of racism and dehumanizing the poor?!

Holy crap this BS is deep. Get yer boots, folks.

And part of what the #GreenNewDeal says, at last, is that Flint wasn’t an accident.

The folks dying in West Virginia aren’t an accident.

The Bronx having one of the highest child asthma rates isn’t an accident. It’s a structural failure to care, & treat these communities fairly. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 10, 2019

Yes, it’s a plot to get rid of all the poor people.

People really voted for this woman.

*smh*

Finally, the reason we scope out with a resolution is bc I am not here to say that only one member of Congress will solve a global crisis. Think of the GND Res as a “Request for Proposals.” We’ve defined the scope and where we want to go. Now let’s assess + collab on projects. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 10, 2019

Let’s not.

Pipes in Flint were a government failure (Democrats, actually). It's unclear why more government is the solution, when the government they had poisoned them. https://t.co/MWxyYKsefA — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) February 10, 2019

Their solution for bad government is always more government.

They used to call this a blank check fraudulently obtained. Now they call it Democrat policy. https://t.co/Q38lJe3Bn7 — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) February 10, 2019

Ouch.

Every time I read AOC talking about government, I'm reminded of a couple sentences from an old speech 🤔 https://t.co/P761W5jjBm pic.twitter.com/avD3qyM9AG — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) February 10, 2019

Repeat after us, Democrats.

Private sector is superior.

Deal with it.

The government has failed you. But now that I'm part of the government, you need more government to fix everything that I say is wrong with your world. https://t.co/GEEJdm0BLZ — G (@TCC_Grouchy) February 10, 2019

It’s crazy, right?

Here is your problem. This is what will need to be your focus if you’re serious. More people live in the highlighted area than live outside of it. And they want a middle class lifestyle the same as any other people do. Focus on the real issue. pic.twitter.com/pmhIyJTJM4 — PhilThatRemains (@philthatremains) February 10, 2019

BUT PIPES! TRUMP! PEOPLE HATE THE POOR.

Ugh, this is officially exhausting.

And hilarious.

What? — Joshua Kessler (@JoshuaKessler1) February 10, 2019

Right?

#GND is a socialist power grab designed to put all power in the hands of the political elites and unelected bureaucrats. This is tyranny in its most basic form. Sic semper tyrannis. — Jim Rowland (@JimRowland5) February 10, 2019

“The most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” – Ronald Reagan

