It has not been a great week for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and/or her advisers and staff. This Green New Deal is truly a dumpster fire of a hot mess and honestly, at this point, they’d be better off claiming they were just punking Americans and shutting the whole thing down.

But we all know AOC won’t do that.

Her tenacity is one of her more endearing qualities, and by endearing, we mean hilariously pathetic but gives Twitchy material for WEEKS AND WEEKS. #JobSecurityRules

Oh boy.

They were a Democrat failure but we digress.

Huh? Social failure? No no, it was Democrats.

And WTF? The pipes are bad because of racism and dehumanizing the poor?!

Holy crap this BS is deep. Get yer boots, folks.

Yes, it’s a plot to get rid of all the poor people.

People really voted for this woman.

*smh*

Let’s not.

Their solution for bad government is always more government.

Ouch.

Repeat after us, Democrats.

Private sector is superior.

Deal with it.

It’s crazy, right?

BUT PIPES! TRUMP! PEOPLE HATE THE POOR.

Ugh, this is officially exhausting.

And hilarious.

Right?

“The most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” – Ronald Reagan

