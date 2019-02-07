Look! A friendly reminder from a BuzzFeed type who wants to shame people for celebrating a certain holiday if they’re not from the country that originally celebrates that holiday.

We can’t even make this crap up.

friendly reminder that you don't get to celebrate lunar new year unless you're literally from a country that does or if you are invited by someone who is from a country that does — kassy cho (@kassy) February 6, 2019

BuzzFeed is gonna BuzzFeed but COME ON.

Would someone please tell Kassy that celebrating a holiday isn’t cultural appropriation?

This is the kind of garbage that has taken true cultural appreciation and pretended Iike it is appropriation. You aren't taking anything from a culture by celebrating the holidays. https://t.co/1ld3vEZTlV — Sarah (@sarah_wxtx) February 7, 2019

Aww, thanks for telling her, and true story.

Meanwhile, we have the situation in Virginia where Northam still hasn’t resigned for his blackface but hey, let’s make things even dumber by whining about people celebrating the Lunar New Year.

friendly reminder that if you go around telling other people what they can and can't do you're a fascist https://t.co/LODUWTcrIe — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 7, 2019

C’mon man, it’s for our own good.

Heh.

Friendly reminder that freedom of expression allows us to celebrate whatever the hell we want. — Clint Suede Again (@4ndyMurphy) February 7, 2019

Hey, as long as we’re keeping it friendly.

But why? How does it harm you or anyone else if people want to celebrate it? — Wild Geerters (@classiclib3ral) February 7, 2019

Because dude, this virtue isn’t going to signal itself.

Wait, wait, wait- are you writing this in English? I object to your cultural appropriation of Western languages. — tmi3rd (@tmi3rd) February 7, 2019

Whoa boy.

This is going well, BuzzFeed.

Friendly reminder: segregation is bad. Please do not promote it. — Michelle Most (@Chat_Mort) February 7, 2019

Clever way of telling her to learn to code without tweeting it.

I hope you possess the required cultural permission slips every time you eat a slice of pizza, drink Scotch, drive a German car, or pull on a pair of Levi’s, — DC (@whatzcooken) February 7, 2019

As someone who is from a country who celebrates Lunar New Year, i humblely invite everyone ever to be allowed to celebrate it. — murky (@murkyBonbon) February 7, 2019

Sounds good to us!

Mmmm, this is developing into the ratio you deserve. — Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) February 7, 2019

Related:

Move OVER Kathy Tran! Hillary Clinton tweets article about SAVING women and children’s lives to justify more abortion

OMG LOL! AOC being left off THIS committee proves even Dems think her Green New Deal ideas are a whole new level of BATSH*T

Bless his HEART! Brian Fallon gets FUBAR for comparing media ACTUALLY covering Warren lying about her heritage to THIS