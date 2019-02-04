If you’re not following @ComfortablySmug you’re doing Twitter wrong.

And missing brilliant nuggets like this one about Ralph Northam and all those ‘woke white dudes’:

90% of woke white dudes are Northams. Tweet nonstop about being an ally to people of color. But ten minutes of digging and you find their Klan hood. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 3, 2019

As we said in the headline, bingo.

Nothing says racism like the soft bigotry of low expectations we see on the Left, often times from woke white dudes like Northam. Remember when Northam’s campaign tried to paint Ed Gillespie as a white nationalist?

We do.

Was he projecting a little?

Yeah, that guy.

Akin to the outspoken male feminist — Andy Swan (@AndySwan) February 3, 2019

Ugh.

Same with feminist allies. They’re #metoo time bombs. — Fisher of Meh 🐟 (@fisherofmeh) February 3, 2019

It's like "male feminists." They're either covering for their past rapeyness or buying indulgences for future rapeyness. — Sean Medlock (@Sean_Medlock) February 3, 2019

Don’t get us started.

Klan hoods can fit neatly inside a man bun. — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) February 3, 2019

Actually, the hood holds the man bun in place.

Oh, settle down, we’re just kidding.

Sorta.

I have often said that the reason these people feel the way they do is because of their own guilty actions reflected in the mirror, and since they never know how to accept personal responsibility, they blame everyone else. — Aaron Hall (@GoodThings2Life) February 3, 2019

It’s the Democrat way.

