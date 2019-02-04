If you’re not following @ComfortablySmug you’re doing Twitter wrong.

And missing brilliant nuggets like this one about Ralph Northam and all those ‘woke white dudes’:

As we said in the headline, bingo.

Nothing says racism like the soft bigotry of low expectations we see on the Left, often times from woke white dudes like Northam. Remember when Northam’s campaign tried to paint Ed Gillespie as a white nationalist?

We do.

Was he projecting a little?

Yeah, that guy.

It’s the Democrat way.

