As Twitchy readers know, Twitter has been suspending people for telling laid-off journos from BuzzFeed, HuffPo, and other Leftist news outlets to, ‘learn to code.’ Of course, Jack and his merry bunch of biased biddies miss the irony of people getting in trouble on their platform for using something Obama said about coal miners who were losing their jobs under his administration but that’s neither here nor there.

What is actually here nor there is a hilarious hashtag started to mock the code drama called #CodeAQuote, and here are some of the best.

Deep.

CORMBREAB!

You can’t HANDLE the code!

Trending

Such a giver.

Amen.

Ha!

Winner.

This sounds … bad.

But it’s funny.

