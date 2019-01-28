As Twitchy readers know, Twitter has been suspending people for telling laid-off journos from BuzzFeed, HuffPo, and other Leftist news outlets to, ‘learn to code.’ Of course, Jack and his merry bunch of biased biddies miss the irony of people getting in trouble on their platform for using something Obama said about coal miners who were losing their jobs under his administration but that’s neither here nor there.

What is actually here nor there is a hilarious hashtag started to mock the code drama called #CodeAQuote, and here are some of the best.

Ask not what your country can do for you, but if you can learn to code for your country — Lizzy Lou Who☃️❄️ (@_wintergirl93) January 28, 2019

"For he who should code with me this day shall be my brother. We few, we happy few, we band of coders."#CodeAQuote — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) January 28, 2019

Mr. Gorbechev, tear down this code#CodeAQuote — The rise of DV S1EOG (@SoldierOneEaODG) January 28, 2019

#CodeAQuote I regret I have but one code to teach to the journos https://t.co/sjYXeD10zG — Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) January 28, 2019

“These are the codes that try journos souls.” #CodeAQuote — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) January 28, 2019

Did you ever learn to code with the devil in the pale moonlight? #CodeAQuote — Captain Whitebread and the Recon Rangers (@CapWhitebread) January 28, 2019

“That’s one small function for man, one giant code routine for mankind” #CodeAQuote — Just Brad (@bradcundiff) January 28, 2019

If you like your code, you can keep your code! #CodeAQuote — joe r.n.a. (@b1joe) January 28, 2019

"Mrs Robinson, are you trying to teach me to code?" #CodeAQuote — Anadale (@AnadalePhilo) January 28, 2019

A code in the hand is better than two in the bush. #CodeAQuote — Just A Russian Hack (@Anewhomestar) January 28, 2019

“The code matters.

Now, more than ever.”

— The New York Times

#CodeAQuote — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) January 28, 2019

Code me, Obi Wan Kenobi, you're my only hope. #CodeAQuote — Potty Mouth Grover (@TLarsen2) January 28, 2019

