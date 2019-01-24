If the media were looking for a way to completely and totally self-destruct we’re pretty sure they’ve found it with this Nathan Phillips story. Yeah, we’ve been focusing on the Covington kids for the past few days but now that it looks like they weren’t doing anything the media claimed they were doing, they’ve moved on to protecting the Native American ‘Vietnam vet’ who we’ve learned could be a big ol’ liar.

Because you know, the narrative that claims all white kids wearing MAGA hats are super evil because ORANGE MAN BAD ain’t gonna support itself.

Besides that garbage interview the Today Show did with Phillips this morning, take a look at this hot mess from WaPo:

With all the scrutiny of Phillips’s military record, he has now been victimized twice, said a friend of his.https://t.co/xKQQADGKyb — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) January 23, 2019

From WaPo:

The incident also has led to scrutiny of Phillips’s service record after an organization representing him, the Lakota People’s Law Project, described him as a Vietnam veteran in a news release and numerous media reports identified him as one afterward. Several, including The Washington Post, have since issued corrections. In reality, Phillips served from June 1972 to May 1976 in the Marine Corps Reserve, a service spokeswoman, Yvonne Carlock, said Wednesday. He did not deploy, and he left the service as a private after disciplinary issues. From October 1972 to February 1973, he was classified as an antitank missileman, a kind of infantryman, Carlock said. He then became a refrigerator technician for the majority of his service.

Scrutiny of his service.

In other words, he lied.

We know.

And even WaPo ADMITTED they had to issue corrections and yet here we are.

You should be embarrassed for trying to cover for this dirtbag He lied about what happened at the Lincoln Memorial & he blatantly misled people to believe he was a Vietnam vet & the story about Recon Ranger was the lamest BS C'mon Manhttps://t.co/HqEGGTppOT — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) January 24, 2019

#NathanPhillips didn't serve in Vietnam

But talks like he did He says he's a "Vietnam times veteran" & "When I come home, those times, I got spit on & called a baby killer"

Come home?

&

He has never corrected any story calling him a Vietnam vet pic.twitter.com/7E48asmf0s — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) January 22, 2019

What a crock.

But somehow he’s been victimized twice.

And the media wonder why we make fun of them.

He wasn’t victimized once. — Mary Cruthirds (@megger_cru) January 24, 2019

I must have missed the first time — DocFaust (@tpoetz) January 24, 2019

Right?

Alexa, what is carrying water? — アーケットシスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) January 24, 2019

Maddening.

I thought the job of the media was to check people's stories for accuracy. — Brian Cartwright (@blcartwright) January 24, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Dude, they’re too busy being firefighters to check for accuracy in their stories. Psh.

Gee I wonder where his press people accidentally got the impression he served in Vietnam? https://t.co/cA5xqZ1QSx — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 24, 2019

It’ll always be a mystery.

*eye roll*

