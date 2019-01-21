Nothing like seeing a bunch of supposed adults talking all big and bad about physically harming a group of high school kids.

Like Jack Morrissey.

Full transparency, we’d never heard of this guy Twitter saw fit to verify, but doing a quick search it turns out he’s a co-producer on the remake of ‘Beauty and the Beast’. Dude produced a movie that would fall into the ‘family’ genre and tweets crap like this:

Since @Jack_Morrissey protected his tweet like a coward, here's what the tweet said. pic.twitter.com/zfiqjlGpAj — Mandy (@amjbs84) January 20, 2019

Super classy, right?

And then he locked down his account because like most bullies, deep down he’s a coward.

Also, big thanks to ‘Mandy’ for grabbing a screenshot since we wouldn’t have been able to with his lock.

Nothing like a little child endangerment to round out a good liberal. I guess all the abortions & baby body parts weren't enough evil. #CovingtonCatholic — Tony J (@stonyjbc) January 21, 2019

The Left was working overtime to prove these young kids were villains and in the process showed us all who the real villains are. And it’s not the kid standing with an awkward grin on his face while an adult bangs a drum in his face.

It’s the assholes joking about dumping kids in woodchippers.

why is a grown man having homicidal fantasies about teenaged kids? — Diana Death (@TheeDianaDeath) January 21, 2019

Especially a guy who makes movies for the family.

Creepy AF.

Disgusting — Space General Mach Daddy (@spacegeneraljoe) January 20, 2019

This is abhorrent. — Emily DeArdo (@emdeardo) January 21, 2019

Well Jackie boy… that tweet didn’t age well. Be better. Do better. — Bryan Plant (@paybackink) January 21, 2019

We’re pretty doubtful Jack will ‘be better’ anytime soon.

If ain't brave enough to defend it, don't say it ..its hateful, sick, indefensible. — Egypt (@OsamaRagheb) January 21, 2019

That. ^

Don’t worry, Jack, we’ll make sure more people have the opportunity to see your tweet. You’re welcome! 🙂

