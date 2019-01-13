For years we’ve heard about ‘WalMart people,’ but every once in a while we come across an exceptionally funny story about these folks that stands out more than the rest.
Woman banned from WALMART for riding cart, drinking wine from PRINGLES can… https://t.co/Ngk46Pl9ef
— DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) January 13, 2019
From ajc.com:
Police were called to a Texas Walmart after a woman was reportedly drinking wine from a Pringles can and riding an electric cart in the parking lot.
Officers responded to a call around 9 a.m. about a suspicious person in the store’s parking lot, the Times Record News reported. Investigators found the woman at a nearby restaurant and told her she was banned from the Walmart.
The caller said the woman had been riding around the store’s parking lot since 6:30 a.m., drinking wine from the potato chip can.
We love that she was drinking win from a Pringle scan.
God bless America.
Hillary?
— Roux (@rouxdsla) January 13, 2019
WE KNEW IT!
She’s running.
— Andrew Young (@AndrewPhilYoung) January 13, 2019
I've tried this, not as easy as it seems, those aisle get busy…..
— Syosset Kid (@SyossetKid) January 13, 2019
Right?
— Dem Charts (@DemCharts) January 13, 2019
She had style.
Cant have any of that in Walmart
— Zaslanets (@russianinusofa) January 13, 2019
Even Walmart has standards!
— Jeff Moore (@jdm35758) January 13, 2019
Who knew?
