For years we’ve heard about ‘WalMart people,’ but every once in a while we come across an exceptionally funny story about these folks that stands out more than the rest.

From ajc.com:

Police were called to a Texas Walmart after a woman was reportedly drinking wine from a Pringles can and riding an electric cart in the parking lot.

Officers responded to a call around 9 a.m. about a suspicious person in the store’s parking lot, the Times Record News reported. Investigators found the woman at a nearby restaurant and told her she was banned from the Walmart.

The caller said the woman had been riding around the store’s parking lot since 6:30 a.m., drinking wine from the potato chip can.

We love that she was drinking win from a Pringle scan.