Move over woke eight-year-olds, time to make way for WOKE D.C. CAB DRIVERS.

Look at this silliness from WaPo journo, Elise Viebeck:

In a cab en route to the Capitol. The driver, like every driver this week, says the shutdown has devastated business. She tears up talking about it. "We are poor people. They are killing us." — Elise Viebeck (@eliseviebeck) January 9, 2019

‘Like every driver this week.’

Sure.

How has the government shutdown devastated business when federal employees haven’t gone without a paycheck yet? And certainly Elise’s follow-up tweet was about how she gave this poor, dying, weeping cabbie a huge tip, right?

LOL, was waiting for the moral of her story, i.e., "so I pulled out a $100 since I am clearly a successful blue check and helped her make through the day since I am a generous liberal". — Robert Coop (@robertccoop) January 10, 2019

Nope, guess not.

Then tell Nancy to fund the wall. It's as simple as it gets. — 1/1,024th something (@Gavin0503) January 10, 2019

But ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WILL STILL COME IN TUNNELS or something.

Nancy Pelosi says so.

We Don’t Believe You. — Grateful_Mom (@mom_grateful) January 10, 2019

We don’t either.

Hey, maybe we should form a club.

Build the wall. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) January 10, 2019

If it's so terrible, why do you guys keep making stuff up? — Spritely (@Spritely2315) January 10, 2019

Fair. If things truly were that horrible we wouldn’t see such outlandish and ridiculous stories coming from the ‘media’. We’d see spotlights of these federal workers in their day-to-day talking about what they’re doing to get by.

We wouldn’t see stories about crying cabbies talking about DYING and being poor.

But hey, let’s pretend for even one moment that this did happen, did it ever occur to Elise that perhaps the driver was looking for a bigger tip?

Either way, this story is a hot mess.

