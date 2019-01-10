Move over woke eight-year-olds, time to make way for WOKE D.C. CAB DRIVERS.

Look at this silliness from WaPo journo, Elise Viebeck:

‘Like every driver this week.’

Sure.

How has the government shutdown devastated business when federal employees haven’t gone without a paycheck yet? And certainly Elise’s follow-up tweet was about how she gave this poor, dying, weeping cabbie a huge tip, right?

Nope, guess not.

But ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WILL STILL COME IN TUNNELS or something.

Nancy Pelosi says so.

We don’t either.

Hey, maybe we should form a club.

Fair. If things truly were that horrible we wouldn’t see such outlandish and ridiculous stories coming from the ‘media’. We’d see spotlights of these federal workers in their day-to-day talking about what they’re doing to get by.

We wouldn’t see stories about crying cabbies talking about DYING and being poor.

But hey, let’s pretend for even one moment that this did happen, did it ever occur to Elise that perhaps the driver was looking for a bigger tip?

Either way, this story is a hot mess.

