Reggie Singh, brother of Officer Ronil Singh who was murdered by an illegal immigrant, was in attendance today at a roundtable on border security with President Trump and the border patrol. He shared his moving story …

Watch.

A moving story from Reggie Singh at @realDonaldTrump border roundtable event pic.twitter.com/rzVPqQXtl1 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 10, 2019

We’re not sure if there is a more powerful example of what is wrong with treating legal immigrants in the same manner as illegal immigrants. The Singhs are legal immigrants and they lost a member of their family to an illegal immigrant.

Which is probably why the Left is doing everything it can to bury this story.

Reggie Singh brother of Officer Singh, killed by illegal immigrant, receives standing ovation and hug from @POTUS after saying – “No family should ever go through what we are going through. Whatever it takes to put a stop to it, our family supports it.” pic.twitter.com/lJWcrSyiY3 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 10, 2019

‘No family should ever go through what we are going through. Whatever it takes to put a stop to it, our family supports it.’

Powerful.

And we kinda sorta love that Trump gave him a hug.

Oh, and if you needed a reminder of who the Singhs are:

Democrats, this is Reggie Singh. His brother, Ronil, was murdered by a criminal illegal alien. I want democrats to tell this crying man to his face that there is no crisis at the border. Look at his face & tell him there's no crisis as he mourns his brother's murder. pic.twitter.com/tdfpPjolij — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 10, 2019

Reggie breaks our heart.

Bet that won’t be covered on mainstream media. Thank you @realDonaldTrump for all you’re doing to protect Americans. — Kelly Wood (@kellywood001) January 10, 2019

I hope everyone in America is watching President Trumps meeting at the border. Enlightening. Educating. Tragic things are happening on our Southern Border. Americans want and deserve protection. Thank you and @realDonaldTrump for standing firm in his commitment to us. — Lola Francesca (@LolaFrancesca2) January 10, 2019

Oh, and if you were wondering how our kind, generous, and loving friends on the Left reacted to this roundtable:

Nice staging of a non crisis! — Lisa Convente (@LisaConvente) January 10, 2019

Was the family of Jazmine Barnes invited to this? — Snopp Doog (@chrispossible) January 10, 2019

Why?

Shameless exploitation of a dead man and his family… — Joe Papp (@joepabike) January 10, 2019

We’re not sure how Reggie telling his story is being exploited but ok.

Does that include the dozens of families that bury their children or mothers due to gun violence and domestic abuse perpetrated by Americans or does it only count if it can be "fixed" with a slab of concrete that will need millions in upkeep every year? — NancySara🌼🌱🌙✒ (@NancySara_78) January 10, 2019

Holy sh*t these people are gross.

Did POTUS use a lot of Purel after hugging a brown man? — Space Farce Cadet Jackie (@jsiskoski) January 10, 2019

But it’s the Right who are the racist and mean ones.

K.

Cool cool cool, now address school shootings. — Wine Mom🙈🙉🙊 (@winemomjill) January 10, 2019

In a way they are addressing school shooting by looking at border security but it would take far too many large words to explain it and this gal would only end up completely confused so pass.

and the families of Parkland victims, what are you doing for them? Building walls around schools? — Tom We-Need-A-New-Constitution Burke (@TheTomBurkeShow) January 10, 2019

Nobody moves goalposts better than Democrats.

Wow.

