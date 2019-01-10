As Twitchy readers know, Beto O’Rourke Instagrammed his dental cleaning earlier today.

If we’ve said it once we’ve said it a hundred times, everything is stupid.

We suppose the idea of a candidate sharing one medical procedure on Instagram had people wondering if he might share another …

God I hope Beto O'Rourke doesn't need a colonoscopy anytime soon — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 10, 2019

Dear God, ANYTHING BUT THAT.

And here is where this gets really funny.

Seems Michael Avenatti was also unimpressed with Beto’s decision to share his cleaning.

Word.

Ok, this was actually funny … and for once we’re laughing with Michael and not at him.

Crazy, right?

I love Beto but yeah, this is all a bit much. I want my president to be dignified, professional. High school should be out of his system by now. — Megan2c2b (Marie) (@speakingcohen) January 10, 2019

In fact, reading through this thread it would appear many people on the Left thought Beto’s stunt was a bit too much.

Sometimes words are better than images. Ex. “I went to the dentist today and met ….” — Dr. Christine Rioux (@christinelrioux) January 10, 2019

There were also some scolds on the thread who didn’t like Avenatti picking on Beto:

Ok you all need to stop this! It comes across as childish. We should be supporting whoever is popular & stop bashing, which usually the issue with the Dems/Progressives! Damn it! — Elizabeth (@lizbeth1210) January 10, 2019

How does this take away from your life? pic.twitter.com/SOenq851hW — Listen to Black Women (@MoonChildAE) January 10, 2019

Someone's mad he didn't think of this stunt first. — Ann Apfel 🍏 (@annappley) January 10, 2019

Ultimately we agree with this person though …

I'm confused — S Vosburg Diamond (@sues2diamonds) January 10, 2019

Right?

