As Twitchy readers know, Beto O’Rourke Instagrammed his dental cleaning earlier today.

If we’ve said it once we’ve said it a hundred times, everything is stupid.

We suppose the idea of a candidate sharing one medical procedure on Instagram had people wondering if he might share another …

Dear God, ANYTHING BUT THAT.

And here is where this gets really funny.

Seems Michael Avenatti was also unimpressed with Beto’s decision to share his cleaning.

Word.

Ok, this was actually funny … and for once we’re laughing with Michael and not at him.

Crazy, right?

In fact, reading through this thread it would appear many people on the Left thought Beto’s stunt was a bit too much.

There were also some scolds on the thread who didn’t like Avenatti picking on Beto:

Ultimately we agree with this person though …

Right?

