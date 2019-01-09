If Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi were TRYING to support Trump’s efforts in explaining what is happening about the border and why, they succeeded. Our guess though, is that wasn’t the case which makes their fail as ‘The Nancy and Chuck Show’ all the more satisfying.

Truth be told, we were sure we’d read nothing but screeching and crying from the Left about Trump’s address, and instead we’re seeing a lot of people (even on the Left) talking about this disastrous meme moment from ‘top Democrats’.

Brit Hume summed the media’s reaction to the speech and fact-checking perfectly:

This is an absolute classic. https://t.co/gnAw3WhvTs — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 9, 2019

In essence the media all but helped Trump … which is probably why Andy Richter raged at Brit Hume over his tweet.

Brit Hume, surrounded by pistachio shells and empty André splits, sitting on a hemorrhoid donut in the spare bedroom his wife has banished him to, wearing nothing but an old fedora with a card in the band on which he’s written the word “PRESS” https://t.co/ZqG2bgOH3c — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) January 9, 2019

We’re willing to bet that Andy doesn’t get the irony of his own tweet about a lonely guy surrounded by food trolling someone who doesn’t care about him … at all.

Brit didn’t even bother to respond.

You're trying too hard. — ItIsGoodToBeQueen Six% Native American (@redandright) January 9, 2019

He is.

Such a visual- almost like you’ve experienced it with your own eyes. — Grateful_Mom (@mom_grateful) January 9, 2019

If it upsets you so much, stop hiding behind that hedge in @brithume's yard with your binoculars. pic.twitter.com/YuCD1PQHzK — ☃️ Trish ☃️ (@wtffiles) January 9, 2019

It’s not funny if you have to reach this far bud. What is funny as hell is the obvious irony. 😂 — Lazarus (@man007_b) January 9, 2019

Self-awareness, how does it work?

Editor’s note: This editor misread the response and updated the story to more adequately represent what enraged Andy Richter. To be fair, he’s always angry and anyone could have made this same mistake. – SJ

