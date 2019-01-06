Remember – it’s not just federal employees who lose pay when their employer is shut down. Luckily for them, however, the government always opens back up, unlike people in the private sector who really and truly lose their jobs in a shutdown.

But hey, Wolf doesn’t think we all understand how much more tragic it is when this particular group of employees is being furloughed or working without pay.

Remember – it’s not just 800,000 federal employees who have been furloughed or are working without pay during this partial government shutdown, it’s also their family members who have been directly impacted. — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) January 5, 2019

If Democrats are really that concerned about federal employees being paid all they have to do is allocate funding for the wall. It is the simplest and easiest route to put these folks back to work.

Talk to them, Wolf.

Laura Ingraham had a thing or two to add to the conversation as well:

Fair point. But where is concern re. MILLIONS of private sector workers who lost jobs when production moved overseas (bad trade deals) or pushed out of entire industries (construction, hospitality) bc of open borders? https://t.co/iw9Jtnv0n6 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 5, 2019

Well Trump wasn’t president THEN so Wolf wasn’t as concerned. Besides, when that happened under Obama it was Ted Cruz’s fault or something.

You hit my argument right on the head Laura! I’m in construction & illegal immigration has eliminated many Americans off the payroll. These weren’t low paying jobs Americans wouldn’t do, they were well paying jobs that are now being done for less wages! — black is back (@wbltony) January 5, 2019

21 shut downs sense 1976, you would think government employees would save for a rainy day, if they don’t, not sure they should be working in the government. — JFloyd (@_J_FLoyd) January 5, 2019

Sorry, anyone who relies on the govt via ppl paying taxes, for their livelihood, should be prepared for such as this…especially if they’re doing a job that’s considered “non-essential.” But I must ask, why are we paying these ppl to begin with if they’re not essential? — Pat (@JP_shirley) January 5, 2019

Where is the concern for the millions of Americans including Veterans that are living on the streets.

You never hear any of these talking heads on TV bringing up that point. — inmerrillmccarty (@merrillgmccarty) January 5, 2019

Shocking, right?

It's simple @wolfblitzer only one thing needed and @TheDemocrats refuse to do it, Fund Border Security 5.6 billion a drop in the bucket compared to what is give as foreign aid to other countries. #AmericaFirst #SchumerPelosiShutdown — Gawonii (@RELBTX) January 5, 2019

Again, plenty of private sector jobs are open and begging for labor — Tom Grottke (@TomGrottke) January 6, 2019

Fair point.

Employment is BOOMING in Trump’s economy … thank God.

Sorry, not sorry.

