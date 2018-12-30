CNN ran an entire segment on how offended witches are that Trump keeps using the phrase ‘witch hunt.’

Don’t make that face, it’s not our segment.

And you thought the segment on Trump drinking 12 Diet Cokes a day was stupid …

Watch.

Alrighty then.

It’s sort of like when someone says we’ve reached peak stupid and then Alyssa Milano tweets.

Let’s not tempt fate.

You’d think.

At least The Onion is occasionally funny.

Yes, Hillary had the witch vote all locked up.

Slow news cycle. Hey, we can’t expect them to report on the poor police officer who was murdered in California by an illegal immigrant or something, right?

We were told there would be no math.

Best. Cartoon. Ever.

Gold star for the Python reference.

‘Nuff said.

