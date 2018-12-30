CNN ran an entire segment on how offended witches are that Trump keeps using the phrase ‘witch hunt.’

Don’t make that face, it’s not our segment.

And you thought the segment on Trump drinking 12 Diet Cokes a day was stupid …

Watch.

CNN runs a segment on how Trump's use of "witch hunt" offends witches pic.twitter.com/PSsk8ZOXkR — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 30, 2018

Alrighty then.

Oh ffs. Just when you think @cnn has hit rock bottom, they go lower. — illiberal (@Illiberalality) December 30, 2018

It’s sort of like when someone says we’ve reached peak stupid and then Alyssa Milano tweets.

Peak CNN — Brian Jackson (@brianjacksonXP) December 30, 2018

Let’s not tempt fate.

Unreal. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) December 30, 2018

You’d think.

At least The Onion is occasionally funny.

Does it really matter? Didn’t Hillary capture that demographic in 2016? Pretty decisively I would guess too. — Kim Hepola (@KHepola) December 30, 2018

Yes, Hillary had the witch vote all locked up.

So we have no better news happening in the US other than offended witches, really? — Yvette Dix (@vetsirs) December 30, 2018

Slow news cycle. Hey, we can’t expect them to report on the poor police officer who was murdered in California by an illegal immigrant or something, right?

This is too funny, wouldn’t a witch hunt be pro witch? — Da Bears NFC North Champions (@Northsiders1985) December 30, 2018

We were told there would be no math.

😂😂😂 — Montgomery Granger (@mjgranger1) December 30, 2018

Best. Cartoon. Ever.

CNN says folks should call an apple an apple but they’re just bananas, and I don’t carrot all. pic.twitter.com/1mwSCJ0SCZ — Razor (@hale_razor) December 30, 2018

Gold star for the Python reference.

In other words, use it even more President Trump. #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/3Ew8ExNPqF — David Hamilton (@David_in_Dallas) December 30, 2018

‘Nuff said.

