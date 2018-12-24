It’s been a long, angry, and exhausting year … so what better way to celebrate that it’s ALMOST OVER with some nominations for the 2018 Headline of the Year. Especially when they include sex robots, kangaroos, bisexual geese, and Uranus?

Enjoy.

2018 Headline of the Year nominee (January) pic.twitter.com/yehnO6VDCQ — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 22, 2018

Unstoppable bionic penises.

Gosh, that’s something you don’t see every day.

2018 Headline of the Year nominee (February) pic.twitter.com/3lBy8uOI1R — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 22, 2018

Bisexual goose in a love triangle with two swans.

Alrighty then.

2018 Headline of the Year nominee (March) pic.twitter.com/AazOtTEb5t — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 22, 2018

YAAAAS! SLAY QUEEN!

Wait, can you call a nun, ‘queen’? Hrm.

2018 Headline of the Year nominee (April) pic.twitter.com/aPtA7s2JQN — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 22, 2018

A stapler? Something new from Apple? iStaple?

2018 Headline of the Year nominee (July) https://t.co/hpsCjobMvg — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 22, 2018

Poor Uranus.

2018 Headline of the Year nominee (July) pic.twitter.com/I8WdVnOjWe — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 22, 2018

Winning.

2018 Headline of the Year nominee (August) pic.twitter.com/I5jLnOXk0z — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 22, 2018

This editor can absolutely relate to this parrot.

2018 Headline of the Year nominee (September) pic.twitter.com/2ZxxeVtVVr — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 22, 2018

Dammit! Commas matter!

2018 Headline of the Year nominee (December) pic.twitter.com/B1gJTtZUqw — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 22, 2018

We knew it!

2018 Headline of the Year nominee (January) pic.twitter.com/0ciXKJ42UF — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 22, 2018

Kangaroo totally has bedroom eyes or something, right?

2018 Headline of the Year nominee (January) pic.twitter.com/jrulRFagll — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 22, 2018

Yeah, if people have to be told …

2018 Headline of the Year nominee (February) pic.twitter.com/gCfRT2cjef — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 22, 2018

President Tough Guy.

We like that.

2018 Headline of the Year nominee (March) pic.twitter.com/bWvyJLq9CV — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 22, 2018

Blame Bigfoot, that totally makes sense.

2018 Headline of the Year nominee (March) pic.twitter.com/rGIPW1UUbi — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 22, 2018

Well sh*t.

2018 Headline of the Year nominee (July) pic.twitter.com/c38rNid4Yb — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 22, 2018

Heh. This could be a Twitchy headline.

2018 Photo Choice of the Year nominee (January) pic.twitter.com/xXJYTnfiwi — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) December 22, 2018

2019 is gonna be LIT!

