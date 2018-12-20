Every once in a while there’s a tweet we can share without making much of a comment about it because it’s just that stupid and awful that we honestly have no words.

Sorta like this one:

I will say it again. Y’all only care about the holocaust because the victims were white. https://t.co/tEUFevOhYZ — Fo (@Fo_Qalif) December 16, 2018

What the what?! Ummm … did she really write this?!

Oh FFS.

Helpful hint to anyone who is looking to troll Twitter, just leave the Holocaust out of it. There is never ever an appropriate comparison or opportunity to dunk on people you disagree with using the Holocaust.

Just don’t do it.

Yair Rosenberg dropped the mic on her:

This is extraordinarily ignorant and anti-Semitic. 6 million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust precisely because the Aryans, like Europeans in general, did not consider them "white." PS: This got 14,000 retweets and 30,000 likes. https://t.co/1msoiOgv3h — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) December 19, 2018

DUDE RIGHT?! 14,000 retweets and 30,000 likes.

This tweet is horrific. But its absolutely TERRIFYING to me that it has 33K likes and 16K retweets. — Jake Fradkin (@jsftennis) December 20, 2018

What the Hell is wrong with people these days?!

Wait, you know what, don’t answer that.

Being "White" has nothing to do with being Jewish. You're ignorant of History and this tweet is repulsive. — TheLeftFails (@theleftfails) December 20, 2018

That and that.

Jews aren't white tho… — Phil (@earlp1231) December 19, 2018

You’re an idiot. I don’t recall seeing pictures of Holocaust victims wearing snuggly little warm coats and fat cheeks and being fed and cared for. — SW (@Freedom4Dummies) December 20, 2018

You're so ignorant it's tragic. — (((lissa))) (@lissa77) December 20, 2018

So tragic.

I will say it again. You don’t care about the holocaust because the victims were Jewish. — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) December 20, 2018

Oof.

Let’s hope she learned a thing or two from this.

I said the deaths and genocides of Muslims, Palestinians, Syrians, and Chinese should matter just as much as the holocaust and y’all mad? Relax white people. — Fo (@Fo_Qalif) December 20, 2018

Guess not.

