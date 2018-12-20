Nothing brings people together from opposing political ideas like Senators and Representatives whining that they can’t leave for Christmas break just yet because their work isn’t done.

We’re not seeing many on the right or the left being overly sympathetic that these six-figure-paid public servants might not get to go on their vacations right away.

Guess we’re all a little cynical when it comes to our friends in D.C.

BOOO HOOO.

Someone get us a bunch of tiny violins and some tissues.

In other words, SUCK IT UP.

Awesome. ^

YEAH! *shakes fist*

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that if you waste a lot of time playing politics and NOT doing your job you might have to work a little overtime.

Sorry, not sorry.

