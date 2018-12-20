Nothing brings people together from opposing political ideas like Senators and Representatives whining that they can’t leave for Christmas break just yet because their work isn’t done.

We’re not seeing many on the right or the left being overly sympathetic that these six-figure-paid public servants might not get to go on their vacations right away.

Guess we’re all a little cynical when it comes to our friends in D.C.

Many members of the Senate and House seem absolutely outraged that they would be required to work on December 20 and perhaps December 21. — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 20, 2018

BOOO HOOO.

Someone get us a bunch of tiny violins and some tissues.

Cry me a river — Vareck The Sarcastic Jew🐻 (@BornGerman) December 20, 2018

Like their constituents — Me Chomper (@chmpr) December 20, 2018

We, in the private sector are just glad to have jobs to work, on those days. — WhichWitch (@JeffersonTeaPar) December 20, 2018

In other words, SUCK IT UP.

Anyone who feels sorry for these people is a fool. Most people are happy if they get off on the 24th and even luckier if the 26th is a free day too. But god forbid the people elected to represent the country have to do a job like a regular person. 🙄 — Mike Daitch (@mikedaitch) December 20, 2018

I’m a 61 y/o Doctor and I’m working Dec 24 and 25. — Sandy Williams (@sandytntn) December 20, 2018

Awesome. ^

Wow. I really feel so bad for them. Not. — jerZboyMediaUSA (@jerZboyUSA) December 20, 2018

Candy asses !!! EOM — Marvin the Martian (@the_kaboom) December 20, 2018

Bless their heart — New Party (@RDSUK) December 20, 2018

Shut it down! Make them sweat it out until Xmas Eve!! 🎄 — Big Sel (@Selli39) December 20, 2018

YEAH! *shakes fist*

175k a year & federal benefits for a part time job they get no sympathy — k.adams (@kadams190) December 20, 2018

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that if you waste a lot of time playing politics and NOT doing your job you might have to work a little overtime.

I learned a long time ago that if you just get your work done in a timely manner, you don’t have to work “overtime.” 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Elaine Batt (@elainebatt3) December 20, 2018

Sorry, not sorry.

