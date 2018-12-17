Here’s the real challenge for Rep. Eric Swalwell, stop trying to outdo Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for the dumbest tweets of the day. We get it, he wants to run for president (ha ha ha ha ha) but tweeting stuff like this isn’t the way to do it.

Then again, maybe we should encourage these tweets, like this one where he challenged people to scrub Trump’s stains or something. It isn’t quite as ridiculous as his nuke tweet but it’s up there:

Here’s our challenge these next two years…AND I hope you choose to accept it: we must scrub the stains of Trump’s corruption from our democracy. BUT we must not be so jaded by that duty that we stop believing our future can be brighter than our past. It still is. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 17, 2018

here's a challenge for you.. try sticking your head up your butt… oh wait, you succeeded.. — GP (@gpinaz) December 17, 2018

Ok ok ok, that one was childish.

But this editor totally laughed.

Did you take nukes off the table yet, or are they still in play? — Dan O'Brien (@danobrien1972) December 17, 2018

He will never live that nukes thing down.

Or, you'll nuke us if we don't. Got it. — Patrick (@batman1793) December 17, 2018

We aren't a democracy — NarcissisticNarwhal (@NecroticNewt) December 17, 2018

The fact that we’re not a democracy is the least of your issues here, but… — Pixie 🇺🇸 SS ☕️🎄🎅🏼 (@pixiejss) December 17, 2018

You really believe your own talking points, don’t you? pic.twitter.com/c6fANfevFR — Kadelia (@kadelia) December 17, 2018

A few nukes ought to do it. — Fisher of Mehrry Xmas 🎄 (@ajsincic) December 17, 2018

Told ya’.

Before or after you bomb gun owners? — Jason Philp (@Jasonphilp) December 17, 2018

Term limits on all congress members would be a fantastic start. — Troy Mell (@reelmello) December 17, 2018

We don’t disagree.

You spelled 6 years wrong… — Wayne Brandl (@BrandlWayne) December 17, 2018

And Eric tried so hard here too.

