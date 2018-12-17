Here’s the real challenge for Rep. Eric Swalwell, stop trying to outdo Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for the dumbest tweets of the day. We get it, he wants to run for president (ha ha ha ha ha) but tweeting stuff like this isn’t the way to do it.

Then again, maybe we should encourage these tweets, like this one where he challenged people to scrub Trump’s stains or something. It isn’t quite as ridiculous as his nuke tweet but it’s up there:

Ok ok ok, that one was childish.

But this editor totally laughed.

He will never live that nukes thing down.

Told ya’.

We don’t disagree.

And Eric tried so hard here too.

